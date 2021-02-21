Published: 7:00 PM February 21, 2021

Two DIY-lovers from Beyton have transformed their mum's living room by using recycled wooden pallets to create their own bespoke parquet flooring.

Charlie Jack, 29, and brother Harry Wright, 35, who live in Beyton near Bury St Edmunds, put their creativity to the test by building an impressive herringbone flooring using all recycled materials.

Mr Jack, a carpenter and joiner, and Mr Wright, an upholsterer, spent more than 40 hours tearing apart and shaping the wooden pallets to make the stylish flooring.

They are both big fans of interior design and Mr Wright even featured on Channel 4’s Great House Giveaway in 2020.

They decided to use their extra time in lockdown to transform their mum's original flooring, as it had become a bit outdated and she wanted a more stylish look.

Originally, the pair planned on using reclaimed oak which they had in storage, but it was too damaged and so they turned to some scrap pallets.

They scoured Facebook Marketplace for any going spare and asked for donations in the Bury St Edmunds community noticeboard group on Facebook, where they had an overwhelming response.

Mr Jack, who enjoys working with reclaimed materials and any kind of woodwork, said it was very challenging to process all of the pallets.

He said: "It took around a day's work to process the pallets, checking if they were nail free, running them through the chainsaw, before getting them to a correct width and a uniform depth.

"Using scrap wood is very labour intensive, but it definitely gives the rustic look."

After processing all of the pallets and getting them to the perfect size, the pair pinned and glued down their design before polishing and oiling the finished product.

Mr Wright said his mum is "made up" by her living room's new look, which involved a few trips to and from Screwfix and has certainly kept them busy in lockdown.

"Mum said it looks like something out of a magazine," he said.

"This was our first time collaborating and it was really exciting.

"It is very important for us to be sustainable, so we tried to use as much reusable materials as possible.

The pair used off-cuts from their day jobs to ensure the build was less wasteful and have already built a curving plant stand which has a mid-century modern style to feature in the room.

They documented their journey on their Instagram page @sofasustainsuffolk and on Facebook at East Anglia Carpentry, where they have tonnes of fans.

