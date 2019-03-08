Mother stresses importance of knowing the symptoms of type 1 diabetes

Kirsty and Spencer want others to know the symptoms of type 1 diabetes Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN Archant

A mother from Beyton is on a mission to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes after her son was rushed into hospital when he was just two years old.

Spencer and his patch pump which gives him insulin Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN Spencer and his patch pump which gives him insulin Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN

Kirsty Allan wants more people to be educated on the symptoms of type 1 diabetes in the hope it will save lives.

The 34-year-old's world was turned upside down back in 2014 when her son Spencer, who was just two at the time, was rushed into hospital.

She said: “It started with him drinking huge amounts, I bought him a bottle of water and within seconds he had downed it and was crying because he needed more.

Spencer and his mum Kirsty Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN Spencer and his mum Kirsty Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN

“I just thought this is not normal for someone of his age.

“I then discovered the four Ts of type 1 diabetes which are thirst, tiredness, toilet and getting thinner.

“So I took him to the doctors and he was then rushed to A&E and we spent three days in hospital.”

The most common symptoms for diabetes type 1 is the need to go to the toilet a lot, being unable to quench thirst, feeling more tired than usual and losing weight or looking thinner.

Kirsty added: “Multiple people die undiagnosed each year. Type 1 is more common in children but anyone can get it at any point in their lives.

“No body knows the symptoms, I didn't know them until Spencer got ill, but everyone seems to know about type 2.

“My friends must get sick of me sharing things about Type 1 on Facebook but people need to know the signs because children do pass away.”

Up until December, Spencer who is now seven, had to have his finger pricked every two hours and have multiple injections throughout the day – some days he could have as many as eight.

He now has two devices which makes life slightly easier as it administrates the insulin rather than needing an injection – and monitors his blood sugar levels and alerts Kirsty if they suddenly drop.

Kirsty said: “You don't realise how much can alter blood sugar levels, but things like his temperature and his emotions affect it.

“I have to do a carb count and work out what he is going to eat each day, weigh it all out so he gets the right amount of insulin.

“Things like coughs and colds can be really bad for him too.

“He once got an ear infection and it nearly killed him, we didn't even realise he had it.”

Kirsty and Spencer are always looking for ways to raise awareness of the illness and raise funds for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Kirsty completed a sky dive for the charity which raised £6,000 and now it is Spencers turn.

The youngster is taking part in the JDRF walk where you need to walk 40,000 steps in 40 days to raise money and spread awareness of the symptoms.

You can sponsor Spencer on his GoFundMe page here.