News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Institute of Technology bid for Ipswich and east Suffolk backed by MPs

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:30 AM November 3, 2021
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tom Hunt, MP for Ipswich, is backing the proposal for the New Anglia Institute of Technology - Credit: Archant

A major bid for an innovative Institute of technology for Ipswich and east Suffolk to boost technical education provision has been backed by two county MPs. 

In a letter to the minister of state for higher and further education, Michelle Donelan, Tom Hunt, MP for Ipswich, and Therese Coffey, Suffolk Coastal MP, have outlined their support for the New Anglia Institute of Technology (IoT) proposal. 

They say the proposal, which is being led by the University of Suffolk, would "bring together a varied cohort of educational institutions, county councils, and industry partners to create an innovative and impressive hub of skills provision". 

The New Anglia IoT bid, which also includes East Coast College in Lowestoft as a further education partner, is one of 13 applicants to reach the final stage for the £120 million pot of government funding, which will be whittled down to eight winners. 

Mr Hunt said: “Levelling up isn’t just about the north and the Midlands. Areas like Ipswich and east Suffolk really need government attention too, especially when it comes to skills.”

A previous bid for an Eastern IoT, led by West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds, was one of just three to miss out in the government's first wave of funding in 2019. 

The government said this second wave of funding would help the IoT network “achieve nationwide coverage across all regions”.

The institutes are collaborations between employers, further education colleges and universities intended to deliver higher technical training in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town hit four to end Wycombe home dominance
  3. 3 Suffolk riverboat wins prestigious Good Food Award
  1. 4 Wycombe Wanderers 1-4 Ipswich Town: Brilliant Blues send out a statement
  2. 5 Greater Anglia's franchise has ended as new era beckons for rail
  3. 6 County Council 'don't care about our safety' say Benton Street residents
  4. 7 Right-side headache, fortress Adams Park and a style shift
  5. 8 New headteacher has the 'best job in the world'
  6. 9 'We're on a rollercoaster ride' - Cook on 4-1 win at Wycombe
  7. 10 Highways chiefs questioned over handling of Copdock interchange plan

The New Anglia IoT bid would see collaboration with employers such as BT, EDF and Muntons. 

Suffolk Coastal MP and work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey said the current system of recordi

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey is also backing the bid - Credit: PA

The technical courses, with a direct route to skilled employment in STEM, would "hugely benefit the east" and facilitate "a much-needed boost to the region's average wages", the letter said. 

It added the institute would also provide communities in east Suffolk with the relevant skills to take full advantage of the economic opportunities offered by Freeport East

Mr Hunt added: “The New Anglia Institute of Technology is a great example of a chance to improve technical training, which gives the local population the infrastructure to succeed.

"It is important that we focus on the skills that are relevant to the job market, which is exactly what an Institute of Technology would do."

University of Suffolk
Therese Coffey
Tom Hunt
East Suffolk News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The site off Stowmarket Road in Stowupland c ould be developed with 300 homes

Mid Suffolk Council

Developer to reveal plans for 300 homes in Mid Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The car caught fire on the A1120 near Earl Stonham

Suffolk Live

Fire crews called to car engulfed in flames in Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Two way traffic lights are already in use on Guildhall Lane in Wrentham, but next month the road will be temporarily closed

Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Harsher Covid-19 three-tier measures are set to be introduced when the lockdown ends Picture: CHARLO

Coronavirus

Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon