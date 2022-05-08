Thousands enjoy 'fantastic' Big Day Out

Gallery

Although Saturday was not the sunniest day, more than 2,500 people enjoyed a Big Day Out at Suffolk Rural.

The event is now in its 17th year and continues to attract thousands of visitors to enjoy field games, animal petting, art and craft stalls, and live music.

Organiser Charlotte Rossiter said: “The aim of this occasion is to invite the community into our relaxed campus in the countryside for an affordable day of fun. It was a lovely atmosphere and we would like to thank everyone for supporting us.”

The Big Day out at Suffolk Rural. Pictured are Jack and George Gissing - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The food and drink area included, among others, Yum Yum Tree Fudge.

Lily Turner, the business owner, said: “For us to be here is a real pleasure. I think what the college is trying to do with this community event is fantastic – we’ll be back next year.”

Flame-grilled BBQ was prepared by students and staff from Chefs’ Whites restaurant - the home of the culinary arts academy based at Suffolk New College in Ipswich.

Karen Stratford, from Bake Point in Felixstowe, who was selling a selection of freshly baked cakes said: “The Big Day Out is a great opportunity to get our name out.

"I think at the moment people are really struggling with the rising cost of living so a day like this gives everyone a real boost.”

The Big Day out at Suffolk Rural. Pictured are Poppy and Willow Porter. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

One of the visitors, Zoe Banthorpe, attended the event with her family - bringing husband David and her two children, Coco and Jonah.

Zoe said: “It’s been friendly, welcoming and there is lots to do. I can’t believe how much investment the College has done since my last time here.”

The entertainment for visitors also included interactive displays prepared by students from every college department.

Ms Rossiter said: “Although we have missed a few years here and there, the original College Big Day Out first happened in 2005. During the course of these occasions, we have welcomed tens of thousands of people to the College who have had the chance to get a taste of what we do and how we do it, at this relaxed event for all the family. "

