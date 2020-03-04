Girls Night Out raises £224,000 for hospice

Lizzie Cross, left, Fran Bean and Jenny Smith from the hospice�s events team with Girls Night Out Walkers Allison Humphreys and Joan Brame celebrate the figure raised from the 2019 walk. Picture: LUCY KANE. Lucy Kane

Thousands of women who stepped out to walk miles around Bury St Edmunds while wearing their pyjamas and a pair of flashing bunny ears have raised more than £220,000 for Suffolk's St Nicholas Hospice Care.

A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out in 2019. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out in 2019. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The grand total raised for its 2019 Girls Night Out walk held last August was £224,699.

Jenny Smith, the hospice's events manager, said: "When the final amounts of sponsorship money come in, we expect Girls Night Out 2019 will have raised a whopping £224,699.

"This total is made up of the registration fees of those taking part, the fantastic sponsorship which our walkers received, and the corporate support we received from generous local businesses.

"This fantastic amount will allow St Nicholas Hospice Care to continue to serve those in our community facing death, dying and grief.

The St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out sees walkers of all ages take part. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT The St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out sees walkers of all ages take part. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

"Thank you to every person who supported Girls Night Out 2019, whether you walked, fundraised, donated or volunteered you have made a big difference."

Each year the charity needs to fundraise to allow it to provide services across West Suffolk and Thetford.

It works to ensure people are informed, equipped and able to live with dying, death and grief.

The efforts of 2019's Girls Night Out walkers, some 2,000 who proudly donned their flashing bunny ears while completing either 11.2 or six-miles around a moonlit Bury on September 14, will help the hospice provide a range of support services in the community and provide specialist care.

Lizzie Cross, the hospice's events fundraiser, said this year's event would be held on Saturday September 12.

"Girls Night Out is the charity's biggest fundraising event and the whole evening has a fantastic atmosphere, which means that many women take part year after year," she said.

"For that reason, we would like to announce the date of the 2020 walk so people can mark it in their diaries. We hope to see as many women as possible on Saturday, 12 September for our 12th Girls Night Out."

Registration for Girls Night Out 2020 will open on Friday March 27. For more information, go to the hospice website or visit the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out Facebook page.