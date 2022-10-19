WATCH: Big Jet TV filming NATO exercise at Suffolk airbase

Video

An F15 fighter jet in the sky over Suffolk - Credit: Press Association Images/Press Association Images

Big Jet TV has pitched up at a Suffolk airbase this morning to film a NATO exercise.

The popular aviation YouTube channel began filming from RAF Mildenhall at about 8.30am today, October 19.

The livestream is filming NATO Exercise Steadfast Noon, which began on Monday, October 17.

During Steadfast Noon, air forces from across the organisation will be exercising nuclear deterrence capabilities until October 30 as part of a routine, recurring training activity which takes place each year.

According to NATO, Exercise Steadfast Noon involves 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft of various types, including fourth and fifth-generation fighter jets, as well as surveillance and tanker aircraft.

NATO's new strategic concept, adopted at the Madrid Summit in June, states that: “the fundamental purpose of NATO’s nuclear capability is to preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression.

"As long as nuclear weapons exist, NATO will remain a nuclear alliance. NATO’s goal is a safer world for all; we seek to create the security environment for a world without nuclear weapons.“

Big Jet TV rose to national fame during Storm Eunice when more than 200,000 people tuned in to watch planes attempt to land at London Heathrow.

The channel was last in Suffolk in May at RAF Lakenheath to celebrate the launch of Top Gun Maverick.