News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Video

WATCH: Big Jet TV films at RAF Lakenheath to mark new Top Gun movie

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:59 AM May 25, 2022
An F-15 fighter jet takes off at RAF Lakenheath

An F-15 fighter jet takes off at RAF Lakenheath - Credit: Citizenside.com

Viral sensation Big Jet TV has been filming at RAF Lakenheath to celebrate the new Top Gun Maverick film, starring Tom Cruise.

Invited by the 48th Fighter Wing of the United States Air Force, which is stationed at the Suffolk air base, Big Jet TV was given rare access to the runway to film fighter jets taking off on Wednesday morning.

In a Twitter video, Jerry Dyer, who runs the channel, said: "We're gonna be inside the base, checking all the crews gearing up, getting ready.

"When we're there, it's gonna be absolutely awesome.

"We will be featuring and focussing on the F-15 Eagles, proper Maverick style."

Big Jet TV rose to national fame during Storm Eunice when more than 200,000 people tuned in to watch planes attempt to land at London Heathrow.

The channel was the second-highest trend on Twitter on Friday, February 18 as Storm Eunice ravaged the country.

Film
TV
Suffolk Live News
Lakenheath News

Don't Miss

The River Stour at Sudbury Meadows

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sudbury river

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A happy Kieran McKenna and Sam Morsy at Fleetwood.

Football

Ipswich Town installed as early League One title favourites

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse Inn near Bury St Edmunds is set to be sold at auction

Pubs

Historic former pub with permission to convert into homes set for auction

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Manchester United's Alvaro Fernandez warms up ahead of the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Man

Football | Expert opinion

14 players that could solve Town's left-sided problem

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon