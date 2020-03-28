E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Think you know Suffolk well? Listen to our Big Suffolk Quiz podcast - here’s part one

PUBLISHED: 14:58 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 28 March 2020

An aerial picture of Framlingham Castle Picture: English Heritage

This weekend we’re staging the Big Suffolk Quiz, to test your knowledge of Suffolk.

Hosted on our EADT Daily podcast, we’re recording the 50 questions in two parts. This is the first, with the second released on Sunday afternoon.

We will publish the answers on our website on Sunday night – let us know how you get on in the comments.

We have to say a big thank you to the Alde and Ore Estuary Trust, because these questions formed the Save our Suffolk Estuary Quiz in 2017, which raised money for vital flood defences.

They kindly agreed to let us use the questions, written by Mark Nicholls, to help provide some entertainment to our readers during the coronavirus lockdown. We are very grateful.

If you would like to support the Trust and its vital work, visit the website

