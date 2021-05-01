'Dream come true' as authentic Italian pizzeria opens in Stowmarket

Published: 4:00 PM May 1, 2021 Updated: 2:18 PM May 2, 2021

When the premises came up the couple decided to go for it and open their pizzeria - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The opening of an Italian pizza joint in Mid Suffolk is the culmination of over 15 years of hard work for dough-devotee Tom.

Biga Napoletana Pizzeria is a small, family-run takeaway which until now had been operating out of Tom Polnisiak's home in Stowmarket, until the 43-year-old opened a premises in Bury Street on Thursday.

Tom came to the UK in 2006 to work as a photographer and fitter — but all the while built a love for classic Italian pizza - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Originally from Poland, Tom came to the UK in 2006 to work as a photographer and fitter — but all the while built a love for classic Italian pizza, learning from online support groups.

When his friends tried his pizza they persuaded him it was good enough to sell, so when he lost his job in November 2020 he decided to make food his full time passion.

His wife Sylwia, who worked in catering for many years, is now working full time for the business and said the feedback from the local community has been incredible.

"It all started 15 years ago when Tom got his love of pizza," she explained. "He was very keen to learn and to make improvements over the years.

"He engaged with Facebook groups and got a little famous with people coming to him to ask for advice, then our friends all said the pizzas were amazing.

"When he started full time it was from our home, then when the premises came up we decided to go for it as we realised lots of people love this pizza."

The pizzeria uses ingredients shipped from Italy and sources local vegetables, while Tom's photography skills come in handy for sharing new recipes online.

The takeaway has been booked solid from Friday through the weekend over the past few weeks and in celebration of the new premises opening, there's a 20% discount on all pizzas until May 9.

"It is very exciting and he's put all his heart into this," Sylwia added. "He has always wanted to improve so bad and bakes sourdough bread as well.

Tom always thought that it would just be a short term hobby but he enjoys every day of work and now his dream has come true - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"He always thought that it would just be a short term hobby but he enjoys every day of work and now his dream has come true."