Bike and electric scooter stolen from home
PUBLISHED: 16:55 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 28 August 2019
SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
A bike and an electric scooter were both stolen from a home - despite being padlocked.
A Xaomi M365 electric scooter was stolen from a property in Bury St Edmunds, Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Burglars forced entry into the detached home in Queen's Road, Bury St Edmunds through a front lounge window.
Once they were inside, they took the Xaomi M365 electric scooter and Specialized Rockhopper bike from the communal living area.
Police are now asking anyone with information about the incident between 9pm on Sunday, August 25 and 9am on Monday, August 26 to come forward.
People should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/51239/19.