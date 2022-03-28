'Magical' celebration for best friends undeterred by cancer diagnosis

Wilson and Colin are both 72 within four days of one another - Credit: Archant

A biker escort for two motorbike-loving best friends was a sight to behold for guests at The Smoke House at the Chequers on Saturday night.

Colin Drake and his friend of 50 years, Windsor Harrhy, were surprised with a motorbike escort to the Eriswell pub for what could be their last birthday celebration together.

A terminal prostate cancer diagnosis saw Windsor given 12 months to live in December 2020 - but he's "fighting the good fight" to see in 72 and hopefully beyond.

Hoping to create special memories to mark both men's 72nd birthdays, Colin's wife, Becs took to Facebook in an attempt to rev up the evening, inviting any bikers to join an escort for Windsor to the pub.

Neither Colin nor Windsor knew the lengths to which she and her son went to confirm the motorbike escort, but ahead of the March 26 event she said: "I just want a night full of happiness - a celebration of their lives as best friends.

"Over the years my husband and Windsor have always celebrated their birthdays together, as there's just four days between them.

"I'm just so happy they are getting one last celebration together."

The sun set just in time for the magical birthday celebrations in Eriswell - Credit: Archant

The ride began at the Drake house near RAF Lakenheath at around 6.30pm and ended at The Smoke House at the Chequers half-an-hour later, with food and drink for the guests.

The escort lined up with the sunset, prompting Mrs Drake to describe the evening as "magical" and "a day none of us will ever forget".

She added: "And we are so grateful for every rider that came and helped make the day so special and to the landlady of The Chequers Smokehouse for allowing us to celebrate at her pub."