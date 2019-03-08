16-year-old motorcyclist in hospital following collision with car

A 16-year-old motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a vehicle. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A motorcycle collided with a car in Bury St Edmunds this morning leaving the 16-year-old biker with a shoulder injury.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to reports of a collision at 8.50am today, arriving to find that a motorcycle and a stationary car had been involved in a crash.

The biker was injured in the collision in Rushbrooke Lane and is believed to have broken his shoulder.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance service, said: "We were called at 8.41am with reports of a collision in Rushbrooke Lane, Bury St Edmunds.

"We sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer and one person was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further care."