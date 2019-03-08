16-year-old motorcyclist in hospital following collision with car
PUBLISHED: 11:53 16 October 2019
A motorcycle collided with a car in Bury St Edmunds this morning leaving the 16-year-old biker with a shoulder injury.
Officers from Suffolk police were called to reports of a collision at 8.50am today, arriving to find that a motorcycle and a stationary car had been involved in a crash.
The biker was injured in the collision in Rushbrooke Lane and is believed to have broken his shoulder.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance service, said: "We were called at 8.41am with reports of a collision in Rushbrooke Lane, Bury St Edmunds.
"We sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer and one person was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further care."