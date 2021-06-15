Published: 7:00 PM June 15, 2021

Biker Richard Collins has organised a ride with fellow members of the Suffolk Crew motorbike group in memory of his brother Chris, who died in January 2020 from a brain tumour. Richard and Mertyn Wegg with members of the Suffolk Crew - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bikers are taking to Suffolk's roads this summer in memory of a "gentleman" who passed away only three weeks after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Richard Collins, 70, from Willisham, near Needham Market, has organised the ride involving fellow members of the Suffolk Crew motorbike group following the death of his older brother Chris.

Chris Collins died in January 2020 at Ipswich Hospital from a brain tumour - Credit: Sue Collins

Chris, 71, from Offton, near Willisham, passed away at Ipswich Hospital on January 23, 2020, after suffering an aggressive brain tumour - and money raised from the event in July is for the hospital's oncology wards.

Richard said the "mystery tour" on July 18 will start at Beacon Hill services, just outside Ipswich, ending up at the Lindsey Rose pub, near Hadleigh, where there will be music, as well as a raffle and auction.

En route, the group of 50-70 bikers - including Wattisham Bikers - will also ride down the runway at Wattisham Airfield, with permission.

Richard, who is one of 11 children, said raising money for the hospital was a cause "close to my heart" as cancer had affected four members of his family.

"A worthwhile cause and eventually we will defeat this horrible disease," said Richard.

Chris Collins with his wife Sue - Credit: Sue Collins

He described former long-distance lorry driver Chris, who leaves behind wife Sue, as a "gentleman", adding he used to be a weight lifter when he was younger.

"The ride will be emotional, I suppose," said Richard, who has organised a number of charity motorcycle rides in the past including one that raised £4,000 for an adapted car for his brother Carl who is wheelchair-bound.

In the past he has also arranged ride-outs to Priory School in Bury St Edmunds to make donations of Easter eggs for the children and others in memory of Stowmarket boy William Warren, who was 10 when he died.

To help with fundraising for Ipswich Hospital visit Richard's JustGiving page.

Richard also needs prizes for the raffle and auction. Anyone who can help can call him on 07796 033171.



