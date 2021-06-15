News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Motorcyclists to ride out in memory of Suffolk man who died from brain cancer

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 7:00 PM June 15, 2021   
Biker Richard Collins has organised a ride with fellow members of the Suffolk Crew motorbike group

Biker Richard Collins has organised a ride with fellow members of the Suffolk Crew motorbike group in memory of his brother Chris, who died in January 2020 from a brain tumour. Richard and Mertyn Wegg with members of the Suffolk Crew - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bikers are taking to Suffolk's roads this summer in memory of a "gentleman" who passed away only three weeks after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Richard Collins, 70, from Willisham, near Needham Market, has organised the ride involving fellow members of the Suffolk Crew motorbike group following the death of his older brother Chris.

Chris Collins died in January 2020 at Ipswich Hospital from a brain tumour

Chris Collins died in January 2020 at Ipswich Hospital from a brain tumour - Credit: Sue Collins

Chris, 71, from Offton, near Willisham, passed away at Ipswich Hospital on January 23, 2020, after suffering an aggressive brain tumour - and money raised from the event in July is for the hospital's oncology wards.

Richard said the "mystery tour" on July 18 will start at Beacon Hill services, just outside Ipswich, ending up at the Lindsey Rose pub, near Hadleigh, where there will be music, as well as a raffle and auction.

En route, the group of 50-70 bikers - including Wattisham Bikers - will also ride down the runway at Wattisham Airfield, with permission.

You may also want to watch:

Richard, who is one of 11 children, said raising money for the hospital was a cause "close to my heart" as cancer had affected four members of his family.

"A worthwhile cause and eventually we will defeat this horrible disease," said Richard.

Chris Collins with his wife Sue

Chris Collins with his wife Sue - Credit: Sue Collins

Most Read

  1. 1 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
  2. 2 First look at £10m Sudbury garden centre revamp
  3. 3 QPR trigger buy-out clause to sign Dozzell for £1m
  1. 4 Gill has 'no regrets' over Norwich to Ipswich switch
  2. 5 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
  3. 6 If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune
  4. 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth 'fend off' Blues to agree Stockley deal
  5. 8 Construction work begins on TV set ahead of Amazon series filming
  6. 9 'I'll always have love for Ipswich, but it was time to move on' - Dozzell signs for QPR
  7. 10 Lorry 'not seen' by crane operator in container crush, port say

He described former long-distance lorry driver Chris, who leaves behind wife Sue, as a "gentleman", adding he used to be a weight lifter when he was younger.

"The ride will be emotional, I suppose," said Richard, who has organised a number of charity motorcycle rides in the past including one that raised £4,000 for an adapted car for his brother Carl who is wheelchair-bound.

In the past he has also arranged ride-outs to Priory School in Bury St Edmunds to make donations of Easter eggs for the children and others in memory of Stowmarket boy William Warren, who was 10 when he died.

To help with fundraising for Ipswich Hospital visit Richard's JustGiving page.

Richard also needs prizes for the raffle and auction. Anyone who can help can call him on 07796 033171.


Ipswich News
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andrew Walne

Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Dozzell set for QPR, as Championship clubs show interest in Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Constancie project in New Quay Lane, Woodbridge

Housing

Quirky off-grid houseboat with stunning river views on market for £500k

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The Tollgate Practice is located inside Tollgate Health Centre

GP surgery in 'special measures' after patients and staff raise concerns

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus