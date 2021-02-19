Loveable boy, 6, wins hearts with charity runs in Captain Tom's memory

Published: 11:00 AM February 19, 2021

Harrison Deacon, 6, has been running a mile a day in memory of Sir Captain Tom Moore and has raised £2,700 pounds - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A six-year-old boy with a "heart of gold" has won the love and admiration of his community by running a mile a day come rain, wind or snow - all in memory of Sir Captain Tom Moore.

"Caring" Harrison Deacon was saddened to see the death of the national treasure, who completed laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Harrison Deacon is said to have a 'heart of gold' - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

So Harrison told his parents he wanted to run around his home Suffolk village of Bildeston in the decorated war veteran's memory, saying: "I want to do something to help make money to help."

Since then, he has shown determination the 100-year-old would be proud of, pushing on regardless in freezing cold, snowy and wet weather - even when feeling tired.

Harrison Deacon was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

His efforts have certainly captured people's hearts - having set out to raise £200, the youngster has actually raised nearly £3,000 for the Captain Tom Foundation, with mum Lauren posting videos of his progress.

You may also want to watch:

Supportive neighbours have often beeped their car horns and waved at Harrison to cheer him on his way.

Asked why Harrison's efforts had appealed so much to his neighbours, dad Luke Deacon said: "I think it's his young age.

"He turned six in December and people can see what he's been going through.

"When he heard the news that Captain Tom had passed away, he said he wanted to raise some money and do some running.

Harrison Deacon even went running in the snow - Credit: Deacon family

"We thought if he can get to £200, that would be great - but it has spiralled out of control.

"He's only six and he's a bit of an inspiration.

'He's only six and he's a bit of an inspiration,' say the parents of six-year-old Harrison Deacon - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I know parents say this about most children, but he genuinely does have a heart of gold.

"He's a very kind little boy. He's quite sensitive and he's still a young-minded boy - he likes to play his games and play with his toy trains.

Harrison Deacon said the death of Captain Sir Tom Moore motivated him to raise money - Credit: Deacon family

"However, he's always cared about others."

The Captain Tom Foundation raises money to combat loneliness, champion education and equality, and support the NHS.

Harrison Deacon has persevered with his daily running in all weathers - Credit: Deacon family

Mrs Deacon said: "Carrying on his journey, Captain Tom and his family want to keep on helping people.

"This is about raising as much money as we can to inspire hope where it is needed most."

Harrison Deacon is raising money for the Captain Tom Foundation - Credit: Deacon family

To donate, visit Harrison's JustGiving page.

Harrison Deacon dressed as Spider-Man for one of his runs - Credit: Deacon family

Harrison Deacon said: 'I want to do something to help make money to help.' - Credit: Deacon family

Bildeston residents have cheered Harrison Deacon on during his runs around the village - Credit: Deacon family

Harrison's dad, Luke Deacon, has accompanied him for some of the daily runs - Credit: Deacon family



