Loveable boy, 6, wins hearts with charity runs in Captain Tom's memory
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A six-year-old boy with a "heart of gold" has won the love and admiration of his community by running a mile a day come rain, wind or snow - all in memory of Sir Captain Tom Moore.
"Caring" Harrison Deacon was saddened to see the death of the national treasure, who completed laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS during the first coronavirus lockdown.
So Harrison told his parents he wanted to run around his home Suffolk village of Bildeston in the decorated war veteran's memory, saying: "I want to do something to help make money to help."
Since then, he has shown determination the 100-year-old would be proud of, pushing on regardless in freezing cold, snowy and wet weather - even when feeling tired.
His efforts have certainly captured people's hearts - having set out to raise £200, the youngster has actually raised nearly £3,000 for the Captain Tom Foundation, with mum Lauren posting videos of his progress.
You may also want to watch:
Supportive neighbours have often beeped their car horns and waved at Harrison to cheer him on his way.
Asked why Harrison's efforts had appealed so much to his neighbours, dad Luke Deacon said: "I think it's his young age.
Most Read
- 1 15 fire crews called to blaze at British Sugar factory
- 2 At least 7,000 more people join shielding list in Suffolk
- 3 Free spirit van couple spent months locked down on Suffolk driveway
- 4 Suffolk in top six areas as more than 1 in 3 have first Covid jab
- 5 Ranking Ipswich Town's top seven transfer flops of the last 40 years
- 6 Man arrested over possession of offensive weapon and assault in Haverhill street clash
- 7 Thieves use 'sick puppy' con to steal £800 from woman in supermarket car park
- 8 Winter storms unearth potential 18th century shipwreck on Suffolk coast
- 9 Mike Bacon: 'I'm actually quite scared for us as a club right now'
- 10 'They've let the club down' - Lambert makes vague accusations about exiled duo Jackson and Nolan
"He turned six in December and people can see what he's been going through.
"When he heard the news that Captain Tom had passed away, he said he wanted to raise some money and do some running.
"We thought if he can get to £200, that would be great - but it has spiralled out of control.
"He's only six and he's a bit of an inspiration.
"I know parents say this about most children, but he genuinely does have a heart of gold.
"He's a very kind little boy. He's quite sensitive and he's still a young-minded boy - he likes to play his games and play with his toy trains.
"However, he's always cared about others."
The Captain Tom Foundation raises money to combat loneliness, champion education and equality, and support the NHS.
Mrs Deacon said: "Carrying on his journey, Captain Tom and his family want to keep on helping people.
"This is about raising as much money as we can to inspire hope where it is needed most."
To donate, visit Harrison's JustGiving page.