A plot of land with planning permission for a new 48-home estate is up for sale in Bildeston after a previous agreement broke down.

The land, to the east of Artiss Close, has been put up for sale for the second time, three years after the homes were given outline planning permission in 2017.

It is understood that the property had previously been under offer for “some time” before an agreement fell through, meaning that it has been relisted. A price for the land has not been advertised.

The 7.24 acre estate would feature a mixture of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, including a number of bungalows.

The development offered 17 one and two bedroom flats and two bedroom houses, more than half of the 30 affordable homes in Bildeston in 2017.

A previous application for 39 homes was rejected in 2015 before plans were resubmitted the following year. Despite permission being granted for the homes, there has been local objection to the application.

David Blackburn, Bildeston Parish Council clerk, said: “The parish council awaits with interest the success or otherwise of the re-marketing of this site and will assess and respond to the final development proposals at such time as they are revealed.

“The parish council has consistently objected to the redevelopment of this particular site and has voiced a range of concerns about the outline proposals that have been shared with it previously.”

Other locals raised concerns over traffic volumes on the B1078, where the site will be accessed, as well as noise pollution and disruption during the construction phase.

However, in the application, the landowners say that the homes are needed to help hit housing needs in Suffolk.

They said: “The proposed layout, although indicative at this stage, envisages a good mix of house types and sizes, in line with the specific requirements of Babergh District Council.

“This scheme facilitates housing development within a Core Village which in turn will help support existing facilities and services and address the need for affordable housing.”

The buyer will be responsible for Section 106 costs of approximately £190,000 and CIL costs of around £440,000.