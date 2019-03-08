Suffolk schools join forces to fund new minibus

Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 14:45 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 26 March 2019

Pupils from Bildeston Primary and Whatfield School alongside their new minibus. Picture: BILDESTONE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Pupils from Bildeston Primary and Whatfield School alongside their new minibus. Picture: BILDESTONE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Archant

Two Suffolk schools have teamed up to fund a minibus - personalised by their students - which will allow them to take sports teams to fixtures.

Bildeston Primary and Whatfield CEVCP Schools took possession of their new minibus this week with an event involving pupils from both schools.

Students were involved in key decisions over the design of the paintwork, and the bus has been freshly painted with the names, phone numbers, websites and logos of both schools.

The purchase was made possible through a substantial PE grant from the government in 2018 and savings made from the collaboration between schools. They can now take teams to fixtures as well as educational trips.

PE Co-ordinator, Sally Hayes said: “It’s fantastic, there are so many times that we have to take our children to events or between schools, that we know we will make excellent use of it.”

