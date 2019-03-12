Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Restraining order prohibits Suffolk builder from ever trading again

12 March, 2019 - 05:30
Bill Simpson was due to stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Bill Simpson was due to stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk builder has agreed to stop trading until further notice in return for a waiver from prosecution for fraud.

Bill Simpson was handed a restraining order preventing him from carrying out or advertising future work.

The 60-year-old, of Hinton, near Saxmundham, was issued with the order following action by Suffolk Trading Standards.

He was due to stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday for allegedly carrying out substandard work on an elderly costumer’s Lowestoft driveway charging £1,775 for a job deemed to be worth £500.

Prosecutors offered no evidence in return for a post-acquittal order preventing him, or anyone acting on his behalf, from advertising or undertaking building, home improvement or maintenance.

Breaching the order could result in prison for the builder, who is said to be unable to work due to a bad back, and who was jailed in 2015 for carrying out roof repairs without permission.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘None of us have any plans to go anywhere else’ - Bishop says young stars want to be part of Town’s ‘exciting’ future

Teddy Bishop is excited for the future at Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘None of us have any plans to go anywhere else’ - Bishop says young stars want to be part of Town’s ‘exciting’ future

Teddy Bishop is excited for the future at Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Forensic officers were at the scene in distinctive white suits, searching the Bramford Lane area of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Two ‘outstanding’ schools see plummeting Ofsted ratings amid huge gap in visits

Kersey Primary School's Ofsted plummeted from 'outstanding' to 'requires improvement'. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Restraining order prohibits Suffolk builder from ever trading again

Bill Simpson was due to stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Addiction treatment provider boss cleared of fraud charges

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists