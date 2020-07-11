Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES © Southern News & Pictures Ltd.

Television presenter and Suffolk resident Bill Turnbull has revealed the “very encouraging” results of his third different treatment for cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bill Turnbull on Sizewell beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bill Turnbull on Sizewell beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Classic FM host - who moved to Suffolk in 2016, after leaving BBC Breakfast - was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer in November 2017.

The cancer has since spread to his pelvis, hips, legs and spine.

MORE: Presenter Bill Turnbull tells of his battle with prostate cancer

He previously said the illness has become “a fact of life you have to get used to”, but he has tried various treatments in a bid to prolong his life.

Bill Turnbull has passionately campaigned to raise awareness about prostate cancer. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bill Turnbull has passionately campaigned to raise awareness about prostate cancer. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Speaking to the charity Prostate Cancer UK ahead of his beloved Wycombe Wanderers’ play-off final match on Monday – which he will be reporting on – the 64-year-old said he was doing “everything I can to stay positive”.

The father-of-three said: “Health-wise, I’m okay. I’m on my third different treatment now.

He added that results he got this week “were very encouraging”, saying: “So we will see how we get on with that.

“I do yoga very day, I meditate, I watch my diet and do everything I can to stay positive.”

Bill Turnbull on Sizewell beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bill Turnbull on Sizewell beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cancer ‘can be a burden’

Mr Turnbull, who is described as Wycombe Wanderers’ most famous supporter, said that living with cancer “can be a burden” - but that football has provided some valuable relief.

“When you have cancer, it’s with you all day every day,” he said.

MORE: ‘Sizewell C? Not for me’ – Bill Turnbull on why he’s opposing huge nuclear project

“You are always thinking: ‘How do I feel, what’s it doing to me today, what can I do to improve my health,’ and it can be a burden.

You may also want to watch:

“And I realised after watching the second leg of the play-off against Fleetwood on Monday that it hadn’t crossed my mind at all.

“I was so absorbed in the game, so excited I completely forgot it.

“That’s what happens in games, you get swept away in the excitement of it, win, lose or draw. And that’s a wonderful relief.”

Mr Turnbull said he was excited to see Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final and be able to report on it, even though: “My regret is that no fans are going to get to see it.”

Aside from his tribal support, he said Wycombe deserved credit for supporting charities like Prostate Cancer UK.

“Prostate cancer is a big deal because it hits so many men and the bulk of football supporters that go to matches are men,” he said.

“And a lot of them are at that critical vulnerable age – 50-plus. So, it’s very much in their minds, and the fans have always been very generous.”

‘Fry and Turnbull’ effect

Mr Turnbull has joined forces with fellow prostate cancer sufferer Stephen Fry in recent years to raise awareness of the condition, which is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK.

MORE: ‘Bill Turnbull effect’ helps break men’s taboo over prostate cancer

Mr Turnbull said he was cross with himself for not visiting a GP in four years, when it could have been caught earlier.

He now urges others to see their GP early.

The “Fry and Turnbull effect” is credited with leading to record levels of men getting checked for the disease.

The pair have also raised thousands of pounds for the charity.

Just last month, Mr Turnbull hosted a special Father’s Day quiz for Prostate Cancer UK, with Fry among several other guest quizmasters. More than £10,000 was raised.

To find out more about Prostate Cancer UK’s ground-breaking work in football and its iconic ‘Man of Men’ pin badge, visit the charity’s website.