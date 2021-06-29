Bill Turnbull launches annual Ride and Stride event

Published: 10:38 AM June 29, 2021

Broadcaster Bill Turnbull has helped launch the events organised by the Suffolk Historic Churches Trust - Credit: Suffolk Historic Churches Trust

Suffolk-based broadcaster Bill Turnbull has launched this year's Ride and Stride and Pedal and Drive events outside a village church.

The annual event, which began in 1982, was launched by the breakfast broadcaster at St John the Baptist Church in Badingham on Monday, June 28.

The event typically sees thousands of cyclists and walkers of all ages – as well as vintage and classic car drivers – take to the streets to raise money for the Suffolk Historic Churches Trust (SHCT).

It was last held in September 2020, raising £190,000 for the charity – the highest figure for 10 years.

Mr Turnbull called on more people to get involved in the event on September 11.

Mr Turnbull said: “This is a very good cause, and it combines two of the things that Suffolk should be proud of – countryside that people can cycle around and terrific churches.

"Churches need the help and it’s a fun way to raise funds.

"I’m not in the position to cycle at the moment but, as soon as I can, I’m going to get on a bike and do it myself.

"It gets people out in the fresh air and, fingers crossed, it will be a lovely day and people will learn a lot too.”

Those taking part choose their own route around some of the county's churches, with half of the money raised going to the trust and the other to the fundraiser's chosen church.

The vintage and classic car rally sees cars travel around a set route, passing a selection of churches.

Local man Christopher Banham brought his 1925 12/50 Alvis, called "Belinda", to the launch, which his family bought in 1933 for £33.

Patrick Grieve, chairman of the event, added: “After the unexpected success of last year, the challenge this year is to repeat or better it.

"Our churches and chapels need the funds, and after lockdown we all need the fresh air and exercise."

Those wishing to get involved can find more information here.