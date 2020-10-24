Fire at block of flats causes heavy smoke logging

A fire in a bin chute in a three-storey block of flats in Nayland Drive, Clacton, is being investigation Picture: GOOGLE GOOGLE

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a bin chute fire at flats in Clacton.

Three appliances, from Clacton and Weeley, attended the three-storey block of flats in Nayland Drive today.

Firefighters were called at 12.24pm and found the bin chute was blocked and on fire.

Residents were advised to stay put and keep their doors closed while the fire was extinguished, from the second floor, at 1.08pm.

The ground and first floors were not badly affected by smoke but the second floor was heavily smoke-logged and a fan was used to ventilate it.

An investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.