Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

PUBLISHED: 05:30 14 November 2018

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich Borough Council has announced its Christmas and New Year bin collection changes well in advance, so that households can plan ahead. They urge households to leave bins out from 6am on collection days.

Ipswich rubbish collections over Christmas and New Year

Brown bins – for garden waste

There will be no brown bin collections from December 24 to January 7, inclusive, as the council will be concentrating on blue and black bins over this period.

Normal collections will resume from January 8, and, if you have a real Christmas tree, you can leave it out next to your brown bin to be collected and recycled.

Blue bins – for items to recycle

Normal collection date December 24 – There will be collections as normal on Christmas Eve

Normal collection date December 26 – There will be no collections on Boxing Day. Bins will be collected a day later than usual, on December 27

Normal collection date December 27 – Bins will be collected on December 28

Normal collection date December 28 – Bins will be collected on December 29.

Black bins – for non-recyclable waste

Normal collection date January 1 – There will be no collections on New Year’s Day. Bins will be collected a day later than usual, on January 2

Normal collection date January 2 – Bins will be collected on January 3

Normal collection date January 3 – Bins will be collected on January 4

Normal collection date January 4 – Bins will be collected on January 5

If you need to check your normal bin collection days, visit the borough council website.

Other councils in Suffolk and north Essex are also set to make changes to bin collections over the Christmas period. Most councils do not collect on the bank holidays, so collection days are likely to be later than usual.

Tendring District Council is suspending garden waste collections over the Christmas and New Year period, and will collect real Christmas trees on your first brown bin collection date in 2019.

Colchester man admits using bank card stolen from sex worker

43 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Colchester man accused of being part of a gang of men armed with stun guns who burst into a flat occupied by two sex workers has admitted using a stolen bank card belonging to one of the women.

‘Vacancies galore’ in Suffolk job centres

43 minutes ago Jessica Hill

With Christmas around the corner, Suffolk has retail temp jobs a plenty - but which jobs in other sectors are getting increasingly tough to fill?

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

43 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

43 minutes ago Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

43 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Video Our inspiring women of Suffolk are revealed at special event

Yesterday, 19:54 Natalie Sadler
Suffolk's most inspirational women Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Today we can finally reveal the names of the people selected to be on our first ever Inspiring Women of Suffolk list.

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

Yesterday, 18:02 Megan Aldous
Goldie Sayers , Team GB Javelin Thrower and one of Suffolk's 100 Inspiring Women speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This is a list that Suffolk should be proud of - 100 women who are positive role models for future generations, women who have achieved success in a diverse range of fields from business, the arts, sport and education to the third sector.

The list was put together by a panel of judges this summer after we asked readers for their nominations.

Most read

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

Goldie Sayers , Team GB Javelin Thrower and one of Suffolk's 100 Inspiring Women speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Former Ipswich boss Hurst favourite for Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon jobs

Paul Hurst is the bookies' favourite for the jobs at Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon.

Video Our inspiring women of Suffolk are revealed at special event

Suffolk's most inspirational women Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I have managed to be patient and worked hard’ - Nydam on tough St Johnstone loan

Tristan Nydam is on loan from Ipswich Town to St Johnstone. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Dog walker confronted by man in attempted robbery

The incident happened between Cornard Road and Newton Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24