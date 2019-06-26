Partly Cloudy

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

26 June, 2019 - 15:29
Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A large rise in the amount of rubbish being collected means bin collection days will change across many parts of Suffolk from July.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils say the majority of residents will be given new bin collection days as a result of the changes.

"Over the last 10 years, the number of homes Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils collect waste from has increased significantly," a statement from the councils said.

"By re-routing the current collection rounds and introducing new ones, the councils will make them more fuel efficient - both reducing the impact on the environment whilst providing the service needed for current and future residents."

The councils have not yet released details of what the changes or new collection days will be but said that people will receive that information from the week beginning July 1.

The new collection days will then begin from the week starting July 15.

The changes will still mean that waste and recycling collections will take place on alternate weeks.

Elisabeth Malvisi, Babergh District Council's cabinet member for environment, said: "These changes will help to continue to provide an efficient service for residents, making sure we both care for our environment and are ready for future home growth in our district.

"Waste services are perhaps one of the most visible and vital services we provide to everyone in Babergh, so it's crucial these changes provide the best and the most cost effective solution possible."

Jessica Fleming, Mid Suffolk District Council's cabinet member for environment, said: "We're working hard to provide our residents with the best waste collection service possible, but a lot of change has taken place over the past 10 years in Mid Suffolk.

"It's crucial we adapt our routes to work efficiently in response to new developments so that we can continue to deliver these services today and in the future."

More information can be found for Babergh here and gMid Suffolk here.

