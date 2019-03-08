E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nearly 3,500 bins not collected after refuse rounds changed in parts of Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:30 11 October 2019

Refuse workers did not collect 3,500 bins during collections in Mid Suffolk and Babergh after pick-up days were changed. Picture: ARCHANT

Refuse workers did not collect 3,500 bins during collections in Mid Suffolk and Babergh after pick-up days were changed. Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

Nearly 3,500 bins were not collected in the three months since refuse days were switched by Mid Suffolk and Babergh district councils.

The mixture of general waste and recycling bins were missed by collectors after the pick-up days were changed - but the two councils still managed to pick up more than 99% of the 83,854 of their roadside collections they make a month, despite missing 3,440.

Statistics in a Freedom of Information request show that some areas of Suffolk were worse affected than others.

Mid Suffolk received 17 complaints about missed bins in Main Road, Henley spanning five weeks, with Cranley Road in Eye also suffering from the missed collections.

In Babergh, the council received 12 complaints regarding unemptied bins in Pond Hall Road, Hadleigh, spanning three weeks.

A spokeswoman for the councils said that the changes were needed to make collections as "efficient as possible".

She said: "In addition to the round changes to make our collection service as efficient as possible for continued housing growth, a further improvement to report missed bins per waste type was also introduced during the period of transition to improve performance monitoring.

"With 6,240 new properties across both districts, our old rounds were becoming unworkable with some residents experiencing a less efficient service.

"The new future-proofed routes accommodate these new, existing, as well as future homes, to make the rounds as efficient as possible."

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of �2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of �2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police hunt knifeman wearing mask after petrol station robbery

Essex Police want to hear from witnesses to a knifepoint robbery at Applegreen in Rayne Road, Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First look at plans for a new 420-pupil primary school

The designs for the new Thurston CofE Primary Academy building. Image produced by Concertus Design & Property Consultants Limited

‘It is distressing’ - Mental health patients still being sent for out of county care

Professor Jonathan Warren, new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: NSFT

Nearly 3,500 bins not collected after refuse rounds changed in parts of Suffolk

Refuse workers did not collect 3,500 bins during collections in Mid Suffolk and Babergh after pick-up days were changed. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists