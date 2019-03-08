Care worker cleared by jury of sexual assault on two female colleagues

A Suffolk care worker accused of sexually assaulting two female colleagues at a care home for adults with learning difficulties has been cleared by a jury.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Binoor Mohammed, 47, of Tye Road, Ipswich who had denied three offences of sexual assault.

He was cleared by a jury on Wednesday June 19 following a three-day trial.

Terence Woods, prosecuting, said the alleged offences happened when the two female support workers were working night shifts with Mohammed and were in a lounge watching television.

The first alleged victim had become aware of Mohammed stroking the inside of her lower leg and she had got up and sat on another chair.

She then allegedly became aware of him performing a sex act under a blanket that was partially covering him.

The woman had not reported the alleged incident at the time and had tried to avoid Mohammed.

The second woman had closed her eyes while watching a film in the staff room and allegedly felt Mohammed rubbing her leg, said Mr Woods.

She felt uncomfortable and moved away and didn't report the incident to anyone at the time, the court was told.

On a subsequent occasion she had been in the lounge with Mohammed and she allegedly noticed he was indecently exposing himself.

She had then allegedly felt his hand on her leg passing over her knee towards the top of her thigh.

He had then squeezed her thigh while touching his genital area, said Mr Woods.

The jury was told that the woman had jumped up and locked herself in a staff toilet for 35 minutes before going to a different room in the care home.

The court heard that the first woman did not make a complaint to the police about the alleged sexual assault on her until one of her colleagues also complained about similar behaviour by Mohammed.

Officers from Suffolk police became involved in January last year and when they spoke to Mohammed about the allegations he denied touching the two women sexually, said Mr Woods.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court, Mohammed denied the allegations made by the two women.

He told the court: "It never happened."