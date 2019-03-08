Early bin collections ahead of big Ed Sheeran concerts

Ed Sheeran is set to perform four homecoming concerts in Ipswich this weekend Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE PA Archive/PA Images

Residents in the Chantry area of Ipswich are being asked to put their bins out early - to avoid crews getting caught up in the commotion of the weekend's big Ed Sheeran concerts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Borough Council is asking people living in the area to put their bins out the Thursday evening before the collection on Friday, August 23 so crews can collect the rubbish in good time.

You may also want to watch:

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: "We ask people to be prepared and put their bins out on Thursday evening so that we can ensure all bins are collected as normal without disruption.

"We thank you in advance for your cooperation."

The weekend's concerts have meant Hadleigh Road will be closed from noon on Friday, August 23 until 1am on Tuesday, August 27 while one carriageway of London Road will be closed for use as contraflow.

There are also parking restrictions around Chantry for the duration of the concerts.