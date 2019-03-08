E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Early bin collections ahead of big Ed Sheeran concerts

PUBLISHED: 13:14 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 21 August 2019

Ed Sheeran is set to perform four homecoming concerts in Ipswich this weekend Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Ed Sheeran is set to perform four homecoming concerts in Ipswich this weekend Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

PA Archive/PA Images

Residents in the Chantry area of Ipswich are being asked to put their bins out early - to avoid crews getting caught up in the commotion of the weekend's big Ed Sheeran concerts.

Ipswich Borough Council is asking people living in the area to put their bins out the Thursday evening before the collection on Friday, August 23 so crews can collect the rubbish in good time.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: "We ask people to be prepared and put their bins out on Thursday evening so that we can ensure all bins are collected as normal without disruption.

"We thank you in advance for your cooperation."

The weekend's concerts have meant Hadleigh Road will be closed from noon on Friday, August 23 until 1am on Tuesday, August 27 while one carriageway of London Road will be closed for use as contraflow.

There are also parking restrictions around Chantry for the duration of the concerts.

