Bird flu confirmed at RSPB Minsmere after 38 birds die

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 4:30 PM June 20, 2022
RSPB Minsmere, common tern, sandwich tern, black-headed gull

Birds at RSPB Minsmere nature reserve near Saxmundham in Suffolk have tested positive for avian influenza. - Credit: Heather Tanner/Steven Austin/Jon Evans/Graham Catley

Birds at an internationally-important nature reserve in Suffolk have tested positive for bird flu following examinations by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The confirmed count of dead birds at RSPB Minsmere currently stands at 38 and includes common terns, sandwich terns and black-headed gulls. 

All three of these species are on the amber list, meaning their conservation status is of moderate concern.

RSPB Minsmere senior site manager Nick Forster said: "We can confirm that dead birds tested by Defra for avian influenza at RSPB Minsmere last week have tested positive for the disease.

"We appreciate that it is distressing, for both visitors and staff, to see dead or dying birds at our site but we ask that if visitors see any dead or unwell birds, they do not touch or go near them."

Visitors are asked to report any sightings of sick or dead birds on the reserve, including details such as quantity, species and location, to the Minsmere Visitor Centre during its opening hours, or by emailing minsmere@rspb.org.uk. 

Bird flu
Suffolk

