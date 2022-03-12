News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Further bird flu detection confirmed around Suffolk village

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:02 AM March 12, 2022
The chickens at Clinks Care Farm in Beccles which are given the donated Christmas trees to eat. Pict

Suffolk Trading Standards has confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in Redgrave - Credit: Danielle Booden

Bird flu has been detected at a second location in a village near the Suffolk and Norfolk border. 

Suffolk Trading Standards has confirmed that the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5 is present in Redgrave.

This comes after an outbreak was confirmed at a duck farm in Redgrave earlier this month and a separate incident reported at a chicken farm near Elmswell in February.

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone has been put in place around the infected premises to limit the spread of the disease.

Trading Standards officers will be going door to door in the 3km protection zone this week to help establish where poultry are housed. 

A spokesman reminded poultry keepers to keep their birds housed and ensure that they follow strict biosecurity measures including:

  • Keeping birds undercover, away from wild birds
  • Using dedicated footwear when entering birds' housing in order to ensure the disease is not transferred in on your feet

  • Remembering that anything that enters your birds' housing could introduce disease, whether that's a bag of bedding, your pet cat walking in or rats and mice

  •  Storing bedding undercover and keeping other pets out of your birds' housing

  • Controlling rats and mice and clearing up spilled feed

  • Prioritizing mending any damage to birds housing

For more information, visit gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu

Suffolk Live News
Bird flu
Norfolk Live News
Diss News
Mid Suffolk News

