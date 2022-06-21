New research project aims to curb Suffolk's nine bird flu outbreaks

A new bird flu research project will study UK outbreaks, including the nine which affected Suffolk earlier this year. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A new research project will study bird flu outbreaks, including nine from Suffolk earlier this year, to help understand how the influenza is evolving.

The one-year project has been named 'FluMap' and aims to combat the latest strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) in the United Kingdom.

Currently there are no active disease control zones in Suffolk, which are put in place around infected premises to prevent the spread of confirmed or suspected avian influenza.

Within these zones, a range of restrictions on the movement of poultry and material associated with their keeping can apply.

The government has confirmed 101 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 in England, with nine of these cases occurring in Suffolk.

For all nine cases, all birds on the infected premises were humanely culled and a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone were established.

The first case was confirmed near Elmswell, Mid Suffolk on February 26, 2022.

This was followed by two separate cases in Redgrave, one in Market Weston, three in Woodbridge and one in Stowmarket.

The final confirmation of avian influenza came from a premises near Eye on April 7, 2022.

All the disease control zones in Suffolk were revoked by 4pm on Tuesday, May 31 - only six are still in force across England in East Sussex, Shropshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

However, on Monday, June 20, it was confirmed that birds at RSPB Minsmere had tested positive for avian influenza following examinations by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Concerns have been raised by the RSPB after 38 birds were found dead at RSPB Minsmere.

RSPB Minsmere senior site manager Nick Forster said: "We can confirm that dead birds tested by Defra for avian influenza at RSPB Minsmere last week have tested positive for the disease."

The confirmed count of dead birds at RSPB Minsmere currently stands at 38 and includes common terns, sandwich terns and black-headed gulls.

All three of these species are on the amber list, meaning their conservation status is of moderate concern.

Mr Forster added: "We appreciate that it is distressing, for both visitors and staff, to see dead or dying birds at our site but we ask that if visitors see any dead or unwell birds, they do not touch or go near them."