E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Birds found nesting in unused car park machines

PUBLISHED: 07:30 15 May 2020

Several car park payment machines at country parks across Essex have new residents - with birds making nests inside while they were not used during lockdown Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Several car park payment machines at country parks across Essex have new residents - with birds making nests inside while they were not used during lockdown Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Nature has returned to parks of Suffolk and north Essex in unexpected places – such as these birds now living in car park payment machine.

Essex Country Parks have been closed since March 22, just before Boris Johnson addressed the nation and the country entered lockdown.

Now, almost eight weeks later, the car parks in those parks have some new residents – a collection of birds that have built nests inside the unused car park payment machines.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Stay alert to wildlife as you rediscover the countryside

The photographer, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “There are machines with nests in the top and bottom, like an upstairs and downstairs.

“There was a row of the machines with nests in and it looked like some of them had eggs as well, so I didn’t want to get too close and disturb them.”

The photographer said he saw blue tits nesting there and believes sparrows and robins may be as well, but wanted to keep the exact location of the machines a secret to protect the birds.

He added: “It’s amazing to see how quickly nature moves back into spaces like this.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Community unites in grief following death of baby girl

The body of a baby girl has been discovered at Sackers recycling centre in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

It will be tough – but children need to be heading back to the classrooms

Schoolchildren, some wearing masks, attend a class in Strasbourg, France. Ipswich MP Tom Hunt says sensible measures will be taken to get as many children back in schools as soon as possible. Picture: PA

Plans revealed for 18 new affordable homes in Ipswich to meet ‘huge’ demand

Orwell Housing has submitted plans for 18 new affordable homes in Prince of Wales Drive Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Football is back - how and why you should join Town fans in cheering on Fortuna this weekend

Fortuna Dusseldorf, a side with long links to Ipswich Town, return to action in the German Bundesliga this weekend
Drive 24