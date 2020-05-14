Birds found nesting in unused car park machines

Several car park payment machines at country parks across Essex have new residents - with birds making nests inside while they were not used during lockdown Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Nature has returned to parks of Suffolk and north Essex in unexpected places – such as these birds now living in car park payment machine.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Country Parks have been closed since March 22, just before Boris Johnson addressed the nation and the country entered lockdown.

Now, almost eight weeks later, the car parks in those parks have some new residents – a collection of birds that have built nests inside the unused car park payment machines.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Stay alert to wildlife as you rediscover the countryside

The photographer, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “There are machines with nests in the top and bottom, like an upstairs and downstairs.

“There was a row of the machines with nests in and it looked like some of them had eggs as well, so I didn’t want to get too close and disturb them.”

The photographer said he saw blue tits nesting there and believes sparrows and robins may be as well, but wanted to keep the exact location of the machines a secret to protect the birds.

He added: “It’s amazing to see how quickly nature moves back into spaces like this.”