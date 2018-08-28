Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk: Latest Ipswich elephant announced

Another Ipswich business is excited to get involved with Elmer’s Big Parade - as Suffolk law firm Birketts announces the elephant in their room.

A top 100 law firm in East Anglia, Birketts is joining the charge to support the art trail in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

From June to September 2019, Ipswich town centre and the waterfront will be home to a stunning array of elephant sculptures for Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk.

Decorated, illustrated and designed by artists from across the region, the 55 individually-designed elephants are based on the much loved children’s character, Elmer the patchwork elephant.

The final design will remain a mystery for now, but Birketts and their chosen artist, Emma Graham, have named their creation “Elephantom of the Opera”.

Nigel Farthing, sponsor of the CSR committee at Birketts said: “Having supported St Elizabeth Hospice’s Pigs Gone Wild project in 2016 we’re delighted to be part of the happy herd again in what promises to be the biggest mass participation public art event Suffolk has ever seen.

“To mark this very special event we have commissioned renowned local artist, Emma Graham, to create Elephantom of the Opera.”

“Working on the Wild in Art public art sculptures is always great fun,” added Emma Graham.

“The last trail in Ipswich really brought the community together and I’m flattered that Birketts commissioned me to design their Elmer.

“It has been hugely enjoyable to work on and I can’t wait to see him in pride of place on the trail.”

Norman Lloyd, campaign manager for Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk, added: “We’re thrilled that Birketts have signed-up to be part of our pachyderm project and we’re sure Elephantom of the Opera will be hugely popular.

“We’re expecting people to come from far-and-wide to see the amazing sculptures on the trail this summer to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of both St Elizabeth Hospice and Elmer.”

The trail comes three years after the hugely-successful Pigs Gone Wild project, when dozens of hand-decorated pigs appeared in the county.

Some of the stars of the last project can still be spotted in windows in Ipswich - with the Ipswich Building Society proudly displaying their design for those in the town centre.

The Elmer sculptures will be stunningly decorated by artists in the coming weeks but people will have to wait until the trail is launched in June before they can see most of the incredible designs.

After the trail ends in September the sculptures will be auctioned off to raise funds for St Elizabeth Hospice.

All the money raised will go towards providing vital care and support to more than 2,000 patients and their families every year living with a progressive illness such as cancer, motor neurone disease and heart failure.

To keep up with Elephantom of the Opera’s adventures, follow him on Twitter.