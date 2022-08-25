Bishop's combine harvester ride is a farming wish fulfilled

The Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich the Rt Rev Martin Seeley, on a combine harvester driven by James Scowen - Credit: David Barker

A Suffolk bishop was given a ride on a combine harvester as he discussed the challenges of the season with the county's farmers.

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, the Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, visited a farm at Crowfield, near Needham Market, to discuss the harvest with farmer James Nunn, deputy director of the 2022 Suffolk Show, and his father David.

They were joined by Suffolk Agriculture Association president David Barker, who said the invitation arose after a conversation at the Suffolk Show dinner when Bishop Martin expressed a wish to ride on a combine harvester.

Mr Barker said: "I was keen to follow up Bishop Martin's request because the harvest is intricately linked with the church and bond between farming and the church is inseparable.

"The industry is incredibly grateful for all the support given by the church and we wanted the bishop, who sits in the House of Lords, to have a close insight to the harvest from a modern perspective."

The Nunns' John Deere combine harvester was driven by James Scowen, who explained the machine's advanced satellite-guided technology.

Before the ride, Bishop Martin felt a mixture of excitement and trepidation - but afterwards he said he was impressed by both the technology and the skills of its operator.

"To see the wheat flowing into the machine was a remarkable sight," he said.

"James Scowen is one of very many highly-skilled farm operators and it is so important that the industry attracts young people to continue the vital role of proving food from our farms.

"In my role in the House of Lords I will take every opportunity to champion British farmers and challenge those in power to maximise food from our farms."