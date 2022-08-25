News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Bishop's combine harvester ride is a farming wish fulfilled

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 3:30 PM August 25, 2022
The Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich the Rt Rev Martin Seeley, on a combine harvester driven by James Scowen

The Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich the Rt Rev Martin Seeley, on a combine harvester driven by James Scowen - Credit: David Barker

A Suffolk bishop was given a ride on a combine harvester as he discussed the challenges of the season with the county's farmers.

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, the Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, visited a farm at Crowfield, near Needham Market, to discuss the harvest with farmer James Nunn, deputy director of the 2022 Suffolk Show, and his father David.

They were joined by Suffolk Agriculture Association president David Barker, who said the invitation arose after a conversation at the Suffolk Show dinner when Bishop Martin expressed a wish to ride on a combine harvester.

Mr Barker said: "I was keen to follow up Bishop Martin's request because the harvest is intricately linked with the church and bond between farming and the church is inseparable.

"The industry is incredibly grateful for all the support given by the church and we wanted the bishop, who sits in the House of Lords, to have a close insight to the harvest from a modern perspective."

The Nunns' John Deere combine harvester was driven by James Scowen, who explained the machine's advanced satellite-guided technology.

Before the ride, Bishop Martin felt a mixture of excitement and trepidation - but afterwards he said he was impressed by both the technology and the skills of its operator.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police stop ambulance
  2. 2 Weather warning in place as thunderstorms expected in Suffolk
  3. 3 Award-winning chef opens new restaurant at Suffolk hotel
  1. 4 Mum-of-three sentenced after £9,000 benefit overpayment
  2. 5 How last week of transfer window could look for Ipswich Town
  3. 6 Man who sent 'relentless' naked images to nine-year-old girls jailed
  4. 7 Record sales of Town's new third kit as Sheeran wears it in music video
  5. 8 Dutch Railways sells Greater Anglia owner to managers
  6. 9 5 great things to do in Suffolk this Bank Holiday weekend
  7. 10 Crash between van and motorbike results in serious injuries

"To see the wheat flowing into the machine was a remarkable sight," he said.

"James Scowen is one of very many highly-skilled farm operators and it is so important that the industry attracts young people to continue the vital role of proving food from our farms.

"In my role in the House of Lords I will take every opportunity to champion British farmers and challenge those in power to maximise food from our farms."

Farming
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Sur-Mer at The Suffolk dining room

Food and Drink

Everything you need to know about Suffolk's newest hotel and restaurant

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
A thief removed the handbrake of a car in Bramfield near Halesworth, causing it to roll down the road

Suffolk Constabulary

Car rolls down hill after thief takes off handbrake in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A12 next to Colchester United's football ground.

A12

A12 set for disruption as fuel protestors plan rolling roadblock

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town players Marcus Harness, Leif Davis and Freddie Ladapo wearing the new Ipswich Town third kit

Football

New blackout Town third kit designed by Ed Sheeran is revealed

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon