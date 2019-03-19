Suffolk bishops visit water mill on pilgrimage

Suffolk’s bishops visited the county’s oldest working water mill on the penultimate day of their Lent Pilgrimage.

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, and the Rt Rev Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich, stopped off at Pakenham Water Mill to meet volunteers who work at the visitor attraction.

The bishops were shown the working mill and congratulated those involved for coming third in BBC Countryfile Magazine’s best British landmark category in the recent awards.

The clergymen were on day nine of their 10-day Lent Pilgrimage which started in Southwold and ended in Stowmarket.

It is the third year they have walked a different part of the diocese.

Rev Seeley said: “We cover a different part of the diocese each year and to be in special places like this is wonderful.”

Rev Harrison described the pilgrimage as “having meetings with nature walks” as both enjoyed a look at the mill pond and wildlife areas.