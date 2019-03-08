Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police step up patrols around Essex mosques after New Zealand massacre

PUBLISHED: 12:09 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 15 March 2019

Ben-Julian (BJ) Harrington, chief constable of Essex Police Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ben-Julian (BJ) Harrington, chief constable of Essex Police Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

The chief constable of Essex Police has said the force will be increasing patrols around the county’s mosques after at least 49 people were killed in a mass shooting in New Zealand.

Chief constable BJ Harrington has released a statement to say he is saddened by the terrorist attack in Christchurch, which saw dozens of worshippers killed and many more injured in a shooting spree at two mosques in the city.

Ch Con Harrington said the force would be stepping up patrols around the county’s mosques to reassure the community in the wake of the “appalling events”.

Officers will also be reaching out to people of all faiths to give advice on how to stay safe.

“I was saddened to hear about the appalling events in New Zealand and on behalf of everyone at Essex Police I send sincere condolences to all those affected,” he said.

“Today we will be stepping up our reassurance patrols around mosques and increasing engagement with communities of all faiths, giving advice on how people and places can protect themselves.

“We have strong communities across the county who I know will be uniting following these events and ensuring that we stand together against acts of terrorism.”

He added: “Places of worship can also use our online training package ‘ACT Awareness eLearning’ for advice on Protective Security and how to react should the worst happen.

“We take all forms of extremism seriously and anyone with concerns about someone becoming radicalised can get advice and support through the PREVENT programme.

What happened in New Zealand?

The attack, which has killed 49 and injured at least 20 more, is thought to have been carried out by a right-wing extremist from Australia.

The suspected gunman appeared to have live-streamed the terror attack and outlined his anti-immigrant motives in a manifesto posted online.

The country’s police commissioner, Mike Bush, said 49 people were confirmed dead and a man in his late 20s has been charged with murder.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier said at least 20 other people had been seriously injured, and described it as “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”, adding: “What has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.”

Mr Bush said the man charged with murder is expected to appear in court on Saturday morning.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier said one of the people arrested was an Australian citizen, and described the suspected attacker as an “extremist right-wing violent terrorist”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager cries in dock as jury convicts him of Tavis murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Tavis ‘had no chance to defend himself’, say police after four convicted of murder

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Brown. Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis’ father ‘glad defendants will now pay for their actions’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Postmasters falsely accused of theft win landmark ruling against Post Office

The former postmasters won a major legal victory against the Post Office on Friday. Photo: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists