WATCH: Half price suits and reduced X box games tempt Ipswich shoppers on Black Friday

PUBLISHED: 12:01 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:31 23 November 2018

Black Friday sales in Ipswich town centre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Black Friday sales in Ipswich town centre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Sale signs adorn shop windows, shoppers are draped with bags and a number of vans are frantically restocking shops – Black Friday has officially arrived in Ipswich.

During our visit to the town centre we found half price suits, games and aftershave are on offer and shoppers were out in force keen to get their hands on the best bargains just in time for Christmas.

Rachael Halls from Ipswich comes to the town on Black Friday every year to get the best deals.

She said: “I have come out specifically for Black Friday today – but my husband and I will be online later to order some more stuff.”

The 30-year-old admitted: “I absolutely love it – I’ve bought loads from Game for my three children as they had up to 50% off which is a huge bargain.

Independent stores are following suit and offering discounts. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTIndependent stores are following suit and offering discounts. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

“I’ve also bought aftershave and I’m now heading to JD to have a look there.”

Meanwhile other shoppers were just in the town centre for a day out with friends, “not to pick up bargains”.

Joanna Reeves, 44, was out buying baking essentials and said: “Black Friday isn’t my thing really, I’d rather shop online and stay out of the big queues.”

Burton menswear seemed to be attracting a high proportion of shoppers, with up to 50% off everything in store and a number of suits reduced from £120 to £60.

A number of stores are offering deals of up to 50% off. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTA number of stores are offering deals of up to 50% off. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

New Look’s sale started earlier in the week, and will stretch out until Cyber Monday, which is when most deals will end – offering a whole weekend of reduced items.

A number of independent stores such as ‘OHH DEER’ who have 20% off everything, are also joining in on the American craze.

Another shopper, Eloise Brown, said: “It’s silly as we don’t celebrate Thanksgiving – although I have already used it for my Christmas shopping online this year.”

Beth Bailey said she only uses the deals for expensive brands for Christmas presents, but doesn’t see the point in the smaller discounts from high street stores.

Are you taking advantage of the Black Friday deals? Let us know what your biggest bargain is in the comments below.

