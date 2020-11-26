Suffolk shop ditches Black Friday to help give back

An independent Suffolk business is encouraging its customers to give back this Black Friday.

Barretts of Woodbridge will be a holding a “Give Back Friday” event instead.

“Not only does it encapsulate the worst side of commerce, but for one day customers are encouraged to literally climb over one another to grab a bargain, with no thought to the relaxed, happy experience good shopping should be,” said a spokesman for the shop.

This year, all non-essential shops will be closed for the big shopping day - leading even more consumers to head online.

Barretts has proposed that 10% of all its online transactions will be donated to the Poppy Appeal, to help give back.

“It really suffered this year as they could not have their usual collection points in town,” said the spokesman.

“Let’s turn this day from being all about greed into giving.”

