E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk shop ditches Black Friday to help give back

PUBLISHED: 17:46 26 November 2020

Barretts of Woodbridge are ditching Black Friday to help give back Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Barretts of Woodbridge are ditching Black Friday to help give back Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

An independent Suffolk business is encouraging its customers to give back this Black Friday.

Barretts of Woodbridge will be a holding a “Give Back Friday” event instead.

“Not only does it encapsulate the worst side of commerce, but for one day customers are encouraged to literally climb over one another to grab a bargain, with no thought to the relaxed, happy experience good shopping should be,” said a spokesman for the shop.

This year, all non-essential shops will be closed for the big shopping day - leading even more consumers to head online.

You may also want to watch:

Barretts has proposed that 10% of all its online transactions will be donated to the Poppy Appeal, to help give back.

“It really suffered this year as they could not have their usual collection points in town,” said the spokesman.

“Let’s turn this day from being all about greed into giving.”

MORE: Independent shopkeepers slam big chains ‘bending lockdown rules’ to stay open

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk to be in Tier 2 in local lockdown system

All shops can open again next week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How do Tier 1 areas like Cornwall compare to Suffolk?

The whole of Suffolk has been placed under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New film explores Suffolk’s secret battlefield movie location

Troops looking out over No-Man's Land filmed at the Suffolk trench system for Stanley's War. The story of the location is explored byTim Curtis in his film The War Just Outside Ipswich Photo; Tim Curtis

Pubs group pins hopes on staycationers as tier 2 status curbs recovery

Adnams properties director Nick Attfield faces the headache of steering the pub group's 44 pubs through tier 2 restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MPs hope Suffolk and Essex will soon move from Tier 2 restrictions

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN