E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter protests in Woodbridge and Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 18:08 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:08 20 June 2020

Signs are held up at the peaceful Woodbridge Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Signs are held up at the peaceful Woodbridge Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Black Lives Matter protestors have gathered in Woodbridge and Felixstowe this weekend to hold peaceful protests.

The crowd at the Black Lives Matter protest in Felixstowe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe crowd at the Black Lives Matter protest in Felixstowe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The first event was held in Woodbridge at Elmhurst Park on Saturday.

Hundreds of people gathered to protest peacefully and watch speakers talk about important issues related to the movement.

The crowds then walked up Market Hill with their posters.

“We must have had 300-400 people,” said Naomi Keeble, one of the organisers of the event.

Carina Sewell and her son, organiser Harry Raithatha, at the peaceful Woodbridge Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCarina Sewell and her son, organiser Harry Raithatha, at the peaceful Woodbridge Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“From where we started on this, it’s amazing.

“It was just incredible to see people show up for Woodbridge and this cause in this way.”

Audience members were also given the opportunity to speak at the event.

“We offered the audience the mic,” said Ms Keeble.

The Black Lives Matter protest march in Felixstowe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Black Lives Matter protest march in Felixstowe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We has several people; young, old, black, white, who had no intention of speaking at the start but had felt moved and obligated to speak.

“It was just incredible.”

Going forward Ms Keeble and her colleagues will be speaking at the town council meeting in Woodbridge this week to look at what more they can do to help their cause.

One of those speaking at the event was Hannah Daly, who represented local bookshop the Woodbridge Emporium, who had experienced some resistance to a display featuring anti-racist books in the shop’s window.

Signs are held up at the peaceful Woodbridge Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSigns are held up at the peaceful Woodbridge Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We have been victims of abuse,” said Ms Daly.

“We understand our privilege and we will use it to amplify your voices and raise you up.”

The shops plans to continue displaying the books.

A second event was held in the Spa Gardens in Felixstowe later on in the day.

Police keep an eye on the Black Lives Matter protest in Felixstowe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice keep an eye on the Black Lives Matter protest in Felixstowe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Speeches were also heard at the Felixstowe event before a kneel in silence took place for 8 minutes 46 seconds – the amount of time officer Derek Chauvin spent kneeling on George Floyd’s neck – in respect of Mr Floyd’s memory.

The march then headed along the prom to a final position at the Martello park area where a further open mic session was held for people to speak.

Organiser Victoria Baker said she was very pleased with the turn out.

“I think there was over 200 or 300 people,” said Miss Baker.

The Black Lives Matter flag flies at the peaceful Woodbridge demonstration. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. The Black Lives Matter flag flies at the peaceful Woodbridge demonstration. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

“We had some amazing speeches at the start; they were very powerful and educational.

“I don’t think we could have ever anticipated how many people would turn up.”

Miss Baker said the campaigners would now reflect on Saturday’s events before considering what they can do next.

Carina Sewell, mum of organiser Harry Raithatha, speaks at the peaceful Woodbridge Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCarina Sewell, mum of organiser Harry Raithatha, speaks at the peaceful Woodbridge Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

MORE: British colonial history should be taught ‘warts and all’, say Suffolk education leaders

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Holiday park firm says it is ‘ready to go’ amid surge in bookings

Park Holidays UK is waiting for the government to give the go-ahead for the hospitality sector to reopen Picture: MARK CHIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Take a look inside stunning £1m country home up for sale

The home is up for sale for nearly �1million Picture: DAVID BURR ESTATE AGENTS/CHEVRON PHOTOGRAPHY

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Burst pipe floods high street shop

Fire crews were called to the flooded shop on Colchester High Street. Stock image Picture: Jessica Hill

Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter protests in Woodbridge and Felixstowe

Signs are held up at the peaceful Woodbridge Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24