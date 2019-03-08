E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Are black squirrels heading for Suffolk and Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 15:55 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 14 August 2019

A black grey squirrel Picture: Philip Meyers

A black grey squirrel Picture: Philip Meyers

Archant

Rare black squirrels could become a more common sight in East Anglia, according to an expert who has mapped the spread of the rodent in the UK.

Black squirrels are the same species as grey squirrels, the only difference being the colour of their fur Picture: Kevin SawfordBlack squirrels are the same species as grey squirrels, the only difference being the colour of their fur Picture: Kevin Sawford

Black squirrels in Britain are the same species as grey squirrels, with the only difference being their fur colour, and the latest study led by Dr Helen McRobie at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), has shed new light on why some grey squirrels are black.

Working with colleagues from the University of Cambridge and the Virginia Museum of Natural History in the United States,

Dr McRobie has found that the faulty pigment gene in grey squirrels is identical to a faulty gene found in the closely-related fox squirrel, a species which is native to North America and also has black variants.

WATCH: Meet Eclipse - the 1 in 100,000 black barn owl

DNA testing suggests it is highly likely the mutation first arose in the fox squirrel and passed to the grey squirrel through interbreeding. Dr McRobie said: "People have spotted 'mixed species' mating chases, with a mix of grey and fox squirrels pursing a female. The most likely explanation for the black version of the gene being found in the grey squirrel is that a male black fox squirrel mated with a female grey squirrel."

You may also want to watch:

A black fox squirrelA black fox squirrel

MORE: Could wallabies be about to colonise north Essex?

Wild black squirrels living in the UK are believed to have originated from animals that escaped from a private zoo, having been imported from the United States. The first wild black squirrel was recorded in Woburn, Bedfordshire, in 1912, and they are now found across many parts of south east England, predominantly in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

"I carried out a citizen science project several years ago and there were one or two sightings from Norfolk and Suffolk but I wasn't able to confirm them," added Dr McRobie.

MORE: Hornets, mosquitos and parakeets: 5 wild species from abroad that are heading for East Anglia

"They have moved slowly northwards and eastwards over the past 100 years, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they started to colonise Norfolk and Suffolk in the future."

If you have seen a black squirrel in the region, you can let Dr McRobie know by e-mailing helen.mcrobie@anglia.ac.uk Please include photographic evidence if possible.

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts leaps for a header at Luton. Picture: PAGEPIX

Car rolls onto its side in crash near Lidl

Suffolk police are on scene of a crash between a Ford Transit and a Smart Forfour outside the Lidl in Bury Road, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts leaps for a header at Luton. Picture: PAGEPIX

Car rolls onto its side in crash near Lidl

Suffolk police are on scene of a crash between a Ford Transit and a Smart Forfour outside the Lidl in Bury Road, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How much will your rail fare to London go up in January’s rises?

You will have to pay more to travel on Greater Anlgia's new trains in January. Picture: JOHN DAY

‘He wanted justice’ - Claimant in special school abuse case dies awaiting High Court verdict

Former Oxley Parker School pupil Lee Hunt died while awaiting news of the compensation pay-out Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

England Rugby star Lewis Ludlam treats primary school teacher to debut game

Lewis and his family at Twickenham after inviting primary school teacher Mrs Taylor to his first England game Picture: DORINDA LUDLAM

Are black squirrels heading for Suffolk and Norfolk?

A black grey squirrel Picture: Philip Meyers

Drink driving lorry driver found travelling without headlights on A14 is jailed

Vitalijus Krivenokas, of no fixed abode, has been jailed after being found four times the legal alcohol limit on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists