News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Striking Australian black swans pictured at River Stour

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 10:40 AM April 7, 2021   
Two black swans were spotted at the River Stour in Manningtree, on the Essex/Suffolk border.

Two black swans were spotted at the River Stour in Manningtree, on the Essex/Suffolk border. - Credit: Teresa Wright

Two black swans which originate from Australia and are yet to become an established bird in the UK have been photographed along the River Stour in Manningtree. 

The pair were spotted amongst a group of white swans by Teresa Wright while she was on one of her first outings since the arrival of Covid-19. 

She said: "We had often seen white swans by the river, but never before have we seen black swans. They are beautiful.

"I enjoyed a trip out with my daughter Jess and beautiful granddaughter Margot and this was one of our first trips out due to Covid-19. It was such a perfect day."

Unlike the white mute swans we are used to seeing, black swans have black feathers and red beaks.

You may also want to watch:

According to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), the black swans on the River Stour have been around for 10 years or so now in low numbers of between two and six birds at a time. 

They are native to Australia and are the state bird of Western Australia. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for £40m
  2. 2 Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk
  3. 3 Red kite joins the Great British Spring Clean by collecting McDonald's cup
  1. 4 'The gaffer will soon work out who he can and can't trust' - Judge on Town's stuttering play-off bid
  2. 5 Bench placed in memory of well-loved local vet thrown into pond by vandals
  3. 6 Readers show they are from Suffolk without actually telling us they are
  4. 7 'There isn't a single player I would be upset to see go' - Town fans on last eight games and summer ahead
  5. 8 Lobster, fillet steak and 'the best chips ever' on menu at revamped pub
  6. 9 Petition against 'unfair' horse riding beach ban signed by 4,000 people
  7. 10 Fuller Flavour: 'The worst crop of players to ever don an Ipswich Town shirt'

The RSPB said while they can't know for sure, they are thought to occasionally breed locally but haven't become an established bird. 

They were brought to the UK as ornamental birds like peacocks and golden pheasants.

Like many other captive birds, they occasionally find their way out into the wild - usually escaping from nearby collections, which is likely the case at the River Stour.

The RSPB said black swan sightings have become reasonably common, as these birds can be found on almost any water body.

They have similar habitat requirements to mute swans and are often found in the same areas.

In 2012, a study of bird populations in the British Isles found there were just 37 confirmed nesting pairs of black swans in the country.

Meanwhile, in Dawlish in Devon, the bird has become a symbol of the town.

On the ground, a group of black swans is called a bank. When flying in a group, they are called a wedge.

Black swans are vegetarians, using their metre long necks to reach down and eat algae and underwater weeds.

The black swan is listed under Schedule 9 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 with respect to England and Wales.

Under the act, it is an offence to release or allow the escape of this species into the wild.

Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
West Suffolk Council is inviting groups to bid for cash from its Community Chest fund. Picture: SARA

People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Lyrid Meteor Shower will be on April 22 2021

When to watch for the Lyrid meteor shower 2021

Neil Norman

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus