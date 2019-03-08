Heavy Showers

Motorcyclist in hospital after collision with car

PUBLISHED: 15:24 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 18 June 2019

A motorcyclist is in West Suffolk Hospital after a collision with a car in Blackbourne Road, Elmswell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in a Suffolk village.

Suffolk Constabulary were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Blackbourne Road, Elmswell, at about 8.20am on June 18.

A Ford C-Max was in collision with a Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was believed to be injured and paramedics were called to the scene.

After being treated at the scene, the motorcyclist was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, as a precaution. Their injuries not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

The road was cleared at about 9am.

