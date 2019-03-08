New pop-up clothing shop opens at historic water tower
PUBLISHED: 13:14 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 25 August 2019
A clothing firm which pays homage to Suffolk's rich fishing history has opened a new pop-up shop at a historic coastal water tower.
Blackshore Clothing Company will trade at Southwold's Old Water Tower throughout late August and September.
The company was founded in 2017 in a bid to revive garment manufacturing,using materials that originate from within the British Isles - with owner Simon Middleton saying: "It's the sort of clothing people would've worn on the docks 100 years ago."
Earlier this year Blackshore Clothing Company moved into new premises in Whapload Road, Lowestoft in an old fishing net factory.
It started with one seamstress hand-making clothes, but hopes to recruit more people in the future.
The pop-up shop in Southwold will sell knitwear, jackets, shirts, t-shirts and more.
It is open between 9.30am and 5pm each day.