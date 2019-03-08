Keeping it in the family - cafe named after baby Blair

A Saxmundham cafe owner has named his new venture after his little girl and has got lots of other family members involved in running it.

Blair's, which can be found in the town's high street, opened on Wednesday May 1, and it's owner and chef Joe Jackson, 30, is serving up tasty cakes, traditional meals and a takeaway menu.

Joe's mum Debbie Chilvers,53, who will be working in the cafe said: “ I'm so proud of Joe, it's been his dream since he was in his early twenties. He wanted to give something back to the community so when the place came up he jumped at the chance.

“So far the response has been really good and we've been really busy. It's an exciting time for the whole family.”

Joe's wife Steffi Jackson is the co-owner of Blair's, his sister Ellie Chilvers, 18, and his brother-in-law Oliver Steele, 15 will also be working in the cafe, which Joe and Steffi have named after their five-month-old daughter.

Blair's is currently open Tuesday to Saturday from 7.30am to 4.30pm, you can also get breakfast there between 8am to 12pm on a Sunday.