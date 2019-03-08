Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Keeping it in the family - cafe named after baby Blair

PUBLISHED: 16:13 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 05 May 2019

Blair's a new cafe in Saxmundham high street opened earlier this week Picture: JOE JACKSON

Blair's a new cafe in Saxmundham high street opened earlier this week Picture: JOE JACKSON

JOE JACKSON

A Saxmundham cafe owner has named his new venture after his little girl and has got lots of other family members involved in running it.

Blair's in Saxmundham high street are opened Tuesday to Saturday and for breakfast on Sunday morning Picture: JOE JACKSONBlair's in Saxmundham high street are opened Tuesday to Saturday and for breakfast on Sunday morning Picture: JOE JACKSON

Blair's, which can be found in the town's high street, opened on Wednesday May 1, and it's owner and chef Joe Jackson, 30, is serving up tasty cakes, traditional meals and a takeaway menu.

Joe's mum Debbie Chilvers,53, who will be working in the cafe said: “ I'm so proud of Joe, it's been his dream since he was in his early twenties. He wanted to give something back to the community so when the place came up he jumped at the chance.

You may also want to watch:

“So far the response has been really good and we've been really busy. It's an exciting time for the whole family.”

Joe's wife Steffi Jackson is the co-owner of Blair's, his sister Ellie Chilvers, 18, and his brother-in-law Oliver Steele, 15 will also be working in the cafe, which Joe and Steffi have named after their five-month-old daughter.

Blair's is currently open Tuesday to Saturday from 7.30am to 4.30pm, you can also get breakfast there between 8am to 12pm on a Sunday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Babergh and Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: See who has earned a place on your district council

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: Shock as Tories lose leader and Green party makes huge gains

Action from the Babergh and Mid Suffolk election count, Suffolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Babergh and Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: See who has earned a place on your district council

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: Shock as Tories lose leader and Green party makes huge gains

Action from the Babergh and Mid Suffolk election count, Suffolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family settle legal action against mental health trust over death of “kind-hearted” Matty

Matthew Arkle with his mother Sheila. Picture: ARKLE FAMILY

‘Nothing can train you’ – Shocking rise in assaults at Suffolk prison

Highpoint Prison in Suffolk has seen a rise in assaults in recent years Photo: MATTHEW USHER

Player ratings: Nsiala is Town’s rock as young duo show why the future’s bright in dramatic Leeds win

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (left) and Toto Nsiala at the end of Town's 3-2 win over Leeds. Picture: PA

Wow... now get off the fence and buy a season ticket - Town fans react to 3-2 victory over Leeds United

A show of support from Town fans ahead of the Ipswich Town v Leeds United game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘Team Titswich’ of ladies in pink bra t-shirts take the fight to cancer

Team Titswich are taking part in the London MoonWalk to raise money for breast cancer. Pictured are Wendy Hodgson, Onitha Jarrold and Lucy Horsfield. Pictures: TEAM TITSWICH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists