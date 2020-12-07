E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New weather warning as blanket of fog covers Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 15:37 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 07 December 2020

A foggy morning in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCYBROWN

Another weather warning for fog has been issued until tomorrow morning with the potential to bring some travel disruption.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place for fog across East Anglia from 4pm today until 11am tomorrow.

The fog is expected to thicken across the east through the evening and last into tomorrow morning, creating some difficult conditions for drivers.

A previous yellow warning for fog was in place earlier today from 4am until 11am.

The Met Office supplied the following advice for driving in foggy conditions:

• Avoid travel if possible

• Drive very slowly with dipped headlights, full-beam lights reflect off the fog causing a ‘white wall’ effect

• Keep an eye on your speed, fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion

• Use fog lights, but remember to turn them off when the visibility improves

• Don’t hang on the tail lights of the car in front, rear lights can give a false sense of security

• Watch out for freezing fog which is made of water droplets that freeze on contact with objects such as the pavement, road, car, etc. It can quickly form a layer of ice.

