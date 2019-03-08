Fire crews stay overnight at scene of major thatch fire

Fire crews remained overnight at the scene of a major blaze which broke out in a Suffolk village on Thursday evening.

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire

The incident was scaled down overnight following the attendance of fire and rescue vehicles from stations across the county.

Fire crews were forced to strip the thatched roof from two semi-detached cottages in Blaxhall, near Snape, to control the spread of flames.

Much of Langham Road was cordoned off after firefighters were called to the scene just after 8.45pm last night.

Motorists travelling around the Blaxhall area were warned to take care of the smoke, poor visibility and wet roads resulting from the fire and the pumped water.

Fire crews were sent to the scene from Woodbridge, Ipswich, Holbrook, Framlingham, Felixstowe, Orford, Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham, Wrentham, Southwold, Halesworth, Bungay, Beccles, Stradbroke, Debenham, Needham Market, Haverhill and Elmswell.

Two crews remained on scene overnight.