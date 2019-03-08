Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Homes evacuated as crews fight large blaze at builder's yard in Oulton

PUBLISHED: 06:28 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:19 29 April 2019

Fire crews were called to the scene of a large blaze at a builder's yard in Oulton Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Fire crews were called to the scene of a large blaze at a builder's yard in Oulton Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Archant

Homes have been evacuated after a fire broke out at a builder’s yard in Oulton near Lowestoft in the early hours of this morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 3.52am today, Monday April 29, to a fire in Lime Avenue.

According to a fire spokesman, the fire had spread to an area of approximately 20m x 20m and involved two builder's teleporters, an office building and a Celotex pallet.

Firefighters used three main jets, a hose reel jet and four sets of breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

You may also want to watch:

The spokesman added: “Firefighters made good progress containing the spread of the fire and preventing it from spreading to a 10,000 litre diesel tank.

“Two nearby properties were evacuated to ensure the safety of residents.”

The fire was extinguished and a stop called to the incident at around 5.37am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers had attended the scene to help with road closures and the evacuation of nearby homes.

“A couple of houses were initially evacuated,” he said. “We assisted with road closures, we are still on scene at the moment.

“Residents have now been allowed back into their homes.”

Most Read

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Firefighters tackle double building blaze on country road

The blaze is affecting two buildings on Sedgefen Road, Lakenheath Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

How to avoid Lyme disease in Suffolk this tick season

Ticks carry a bacteria which can cause lyme disease so it is important to take precaution in the Suffolk countryside. Picture: SUBMITTED

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Most Read

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Firefighters tackle double building blaze on country road

The blaze is affecting two buildings on Sedgefen Road, Lakenheath Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

How to avoid Lyme disease in Suffolk this tick season

Ticks carry a bacteria which can cause lyme disease so it is important to take precaution in the Suffolk countryside. Picture: SUBMITTED

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Homes evacuated as crews fight large blaze at builder’s yard in Oulton

Fire crews were called to the scene of a large blaze at a builder's yard in Oulton Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘We are still in it’ – Kent and Eastman give their reactions to U’s big win

Frankie Kent drives a low ball in for the U's second goal, early in the second half against MK Dons. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Tavis killers in court today ahead of sentencing

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - his killers are due to be sentenced this week Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Newly-launched farmers’ market to return to Ipswich Cornhill

People flocked to Ipswich's first farmers' market earlier this month, despite the rain Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists