Fire crews battle blaze at derelict Essex building

PUBLISHED: 07:18 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:18 27 November 2018

Crouch Street in Colchester where the blaze took place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Crouch Street in Colchester where the blaze took place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An investigation has been launched following a blaze at a derelict building in Colchester.

Seven crews were called to Crouch Street in the town around 8pm last night after reports of a fire at a three storey building.

On arrival, firefighters found the ground floor of the building completely full of smoke and crews entered to find the blaze.

The fire was located on the lower floor and crews – from Colchester, Wivenhoe, Coggeshall, Tiptree, Halstead and Manningtree – had to cut away at floorboards to extinguish hot spots.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and an investigation by Essex Fire and Rescue Service will take place.

‘Let it snow?’ No thanks! Suffolk business leader braces himself for Brexit and bad weather

10 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

Books for Schools - As £20,000 giveaway gathers pace, reading is more vital than ever for children

10 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
Hillside Primary School is busy collecting tokens for the Books For Schools Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our £20,000 big Books for Schools giveaway is gathering pace, with bonus tokens in your newspapers this week. So just how vital is it for schools to get their hands on new books?

Drivers urged to take care as Met Office issues fog warning

42 minutes ago Michael Steward
The Orwell Bridge disappearing into the fog Picture: MARK NUNN

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog this morning which could make conditions difficult for motorists during the rush hour.

Call for Clacton MP Giles Watling to resign his district council position due to poor attendance record

05:30 Amy Gibbons
Giles Watling, Conservative MP for Clacton and Tendring district councillor for the Frinton ward Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Clacton MP Giles Watling is facing pressure to resign his Tendring District Council seat after missing all meetings he was expected to attend for 18 months.

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

05:30 Adam Howlett
Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

The mother of a popular skateboarder from Stowmarket who died after a drug overdose has described her son as a ‘lovable and bubbly man’.

‘Meeting Annabel was a special moment’ - Air ambulance crew reunited with toddler after life-saving mission

05:30 Michael Steward
Annabel Brightwell meets the air ambulance crew who saved her life Picture: EAAA

A toddler who suffered a cardiac arrest at her Suffolk pre-school has been reunited with the air ambulance crew who saved her life.

Most read

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

