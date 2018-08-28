Fire crews battle blaze at derelict Essex building

An investigation has been launched following a blaze at a derelict building in Colchester.

Seven crews were called to Crouch Street in the town around 8pm last night after reports of a fire at a three storey building.

On arrival, firefighters found the ground floor of the building completely full of smoke and crews entered to find the blaze.

The fire was located on the lower floor and crews – from Colchester, Wivenhoe, Coggeshall, Tiptree, Halstead and Manningtree – had to cut away at floorboards to extinguish hot spots.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and an investigation by Essex Fire and Rescue Service will take place.