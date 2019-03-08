Sunshine and Showers

Essex community building '75% destroyed' after blaze

PUBLISHED: 15:34 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 16 June 2019

Three fire crews tackled a blaze at a community building in Parkeston Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Three fire crews tackled a blaze at a community building in Parkeston Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

An Essex community building has been ravaged by fire following a blaze this morning.

Firefighters were called to the old bowls club in Parkeston around 10.34am and spent nearly an hour tackling the blaze.

The building, which is based in Hamilton Street, was well alight when crews arrived and around 75% has been destroyed.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire could have been started accidentally or deliberately.

A spokesman for the service said: "On arrival firefighters reported that there was a well developed fire, which appeared to have started from outside and quickly spread to the building due to strong winds.

"Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire by 11.30am.

"The cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental or deliberate both possibilities.

"Around 75 per cent of the building has been destroyed by the fire."

Boy rushed to hospital in 'serious' condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women's Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Millwall leading the race to sign Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski still has two years to run on his Ipswich Town deal. Photo: Steve Waller

