Essex community building '75% destroyed' after blaze

Three fire crews tackled a blaze at a community building in Parkeston Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

An Essex community building has been ravaged by fire following a blaze this morning.

Firefighters were called to the old bowls club in Parkeston around 10.34am and spent nearly an hour tackling the blaze.

The building, which is based in Hamilton Street, was well alight when crews arrived and around 75% has been destroyed.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire could have been started accidentally or deliberately.

A spokesman for the service said: "On arrival firefighters reported that there was a well developed fire, which appeared to have started from outside and quickly spread to the building due to strong winds.

"Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire by 11.30am.

"The cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental or deliberate both possibilities.

"Around 75 per cent of the building has been destroyed by the fire."