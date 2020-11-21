Care home remains in special measures after watchdog inspection

Blenheim House care home, in Walton-on-the-Naze, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission and given an 'inadequate' rating Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A Walton-on-the-Naze care home remains in special measures after it received a second consecutive ‘inadequate’ rating from the watchdog.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has given Blenheim House, managed by Regal Care Trading Ltd, the lowest possible rating again after inspectors visited the home in September.

The news comes after a routine inspection from the CQC in March rated the home ‘inadequate’, with inspectors raising serious concerns about safety and cleanliness.

But bosses have committed to improving standards following a “difficult time” and said changes that had been made since the previous inspection had already had a positive effect.

The report from September’s inspection, released this month, said the manager of the care home resigned following the previous visit and a new leadership team had been installed.

The CQC acknowledged the new management was confident the home was “moving in the right direction” and staff felt “supported” and received proper training.

You may also want to watch:

The watchdog also said the care home’s procedures on dealing with infection outbreaks had improved, having been “ill prepared” prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, inspectors were not satisfied enough improvements had been made for the care home to be lifted out of special measures, despite it being rated ‘requires improvement’ in terms of being safe and well-led. The current rating remains ‘inadequate’.

MORE: ‘Worrying situation’ – 45 people test positive for coronavirus at Hadleigh care home

Inspectors’ concerns chiefly centred on risk management and evacuation procedures.

A spokesman for Regal Care Trading said: “The last few months have been a difficult time for the home, but we are pleased to see that the CQC inspection report acknowledges the improvements which have been made since the time of the previous inspection. “The CQC rated the home as ‘requires improvement’ in respect of both domains, safe and well-led. Previously, these domains were rated as ‘inadequate’.

“However, given the CQC’s rating system and the fact that the inspection only reviewed these two key lines of inquiry, it was not possible for the overall rating of the home to be changed.

“We have worked hard to bring about improvements at the home over recent months and will continue to further embed these improvements.”

MORE: Seafront care home slammed over ‘significant’ fire risks and ‘unidentified bruising’