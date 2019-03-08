E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'A call to arms': Fans to unveil huge new banner in support of Ipswich Town

PUBLISHED: 14:16 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 30 August 2019

Town fans at the recent match against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Pagepix Ltd

Town fans at the recent match against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Pagepix Ltd

Pagepix Ltd

Diehard Ipswich Town supporters are to unveil a giant "call to arms" display in a bid to "help spur the team onto victory".

The Blues are fighting the 2019/20 campaign off the back of their toughest ever season, which saw them relegated after finishing bottom of the Championship.

But despite the club's challenging season, its fans have stuck by Paul Lambert's side - often being praised by visiting teams for showing amazing positive spirit in adversity.

MORE: 'Unbelievable': Story of how defiant Ipswich Town fans rallied behind their team as relegation loomed

That spirit was encapsulated by a huge banner unveiled at Portman Road for the final game of the season against Leeds, which read: "There is a light that never goes out."

And now Blue Action, a supporters group set up last season to improve the atmosphere inside the stadium during the toughest time, says it will unveil another giant display at Town's home game against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Fans 'will be like the 12th player on the field': Supporters crucial to Ipswich Town fightback

The display had due to be unveiled at the first home game of the season, but windy weather conditions meant it had to be postponed.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Blue Action said: "There will be a surfer banner unfurled from front to back in the middle block of S5 as the players enter the pitch, and two message banners accompanying it from either side.

"The display is meant as a call to arms, which we hope will set the tone for the atmosphere inside the ground and help spur the team onto victory."

Despite praise for the atmosphere in Portman Road in recent times, Blue Action said: "We all need to make sure we're helping to generate that, and not just turning up expecting."

The group also encouraged supporters to shown their support for Town during the full 90 minutes.

It warned spectators in S5 that their view of the pitch might be obscured while the unveiling takes place.

"It would be a big help if people in the middle block of Section 5 could get to their seats a bit earlier than usual," members added.

