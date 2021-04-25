News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Woodbridge youngsters enjoy free burgers to mark Turkish public holiday

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:54 AM April 25, 2021   
Hugo Gavin, 11, enjoys his burger in Woodbridge

Hugo Gavin, 11, enjoys his burger in Woodbridge - Credit: Neil Didsbury

A Woodbridge restaurant owner handed out around 100 free burger meals to youngsters to commemorate a national holiday in his native Turkey.

Feyzan Akbulut, director of Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill, offered the meals on Saturday to mark the Turkish National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

Children up to the age of 15 could claim the free food

Children up to the age of 15 could claim the free food - Credit: Neil Didsbury

It is held every April 23 in Turkey and celebrates the first gathering of the Grand National Assembly.

Jack, 8 and Charlie, 9, about to tuck into their burgers

Jack, 8 and Charlie, 9, about to tuck into their burgers - Credit: Neil Didsbury

The celebrations focus on children because Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, said that youngsters were the nation's future.

The burgers were given away to mark the Turkish National Sovereignty and Children's Day

The burgers were given away to mark the Turkish National Sovereignty and Children's Day - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Mr Akbulut said he was prepared to feed as many as 300 children at the weekend as a gesture of goodwill.

He said: "It was a good day. We had around 100 people turn up. It was the first time we had done this.

Feyzan Akbulut with staff members at the Blue Salt restaurant in Woodbridge

Feyzan Akbulut with staff members at the Blue Salt restaurant in Woodbridge - Credit: Neil Didsbury

You may also want to watch:

"I like to do this sort of thing - it's my way of life.

"Many people couldn't believe that we were doing this for free, but they said it was a lovely thing."


Most Read

  1. 1 'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at Portman Road' - Cook on 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon
  2. 2 Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub
  3. 3 Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village
  1. 4 £4million cost of education for developer of 340-home estate
  2. 5 Ipswich Hospital confirms 'significant' Covid outbreak in past fortnight
  3. 6 Driver arrested after woman in 70s dies in road collision
  4. 7 Matchday Recap: Town second best as Cornell penalty save keeps things level in Wimbledon draw
  5. 8 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia
  6. 9 Woman fights for life after being found unconscious in street
  7. 10 Could this pub be the hottest new place to eat in Suffolk?
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

crushed lorry at port of felixstowe

Lorry driver hailed as hero after truck crushed in port accident

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Riverside in Woodbridge is facing an uncertain future Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Coronavirus

Woodbridge bar owner to fight £1,000 fine for Covid rule breach

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Jack Last enjoyed going on adventures and keeping active.

Family's tribute to 'always smiling' Jack after tragic death aged 27

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LU

A12 closed following serious collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus