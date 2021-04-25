Woodbridge youngsters enjoy free burgers to mark Turkish public holiday
- Credit: Neil Didsbury
A Woodbridge restaurant owner handed out around 100 free burger meals to youngsters to commemorate a national holiday in his native Turkey.
Feyzan Akbulut, director of Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill, offered the meals on Saturday to mark the Turkish National Sovereignty and Children's Day.
It is held every April 23 in Turkey and celebrates the first gathering of the Grand National Assembly.
The celebrations focus on children because Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, said that youngsters were the nation's future.
Mr Akbulut said he was prepared to feed as many as 300 children at the weekend as a gesture of goodwill.
He said: "It was a good day. We had around 100 people turn up. It was the first time we had done this.
You may also want to watch:
"I like to do this sort of thing - it's my way of life.
"Many people couldn't believe that we were doing this for free, but they said it was a lovely thing."
