Woodbridge youngsters enjoy free burgers to mark Turkish public holiday

Published: 11:54 AM April 25, 2021

A Woodbridge restaurant owner handed out around 100 free burger meals to youngsters to commemorate a national holiday in his native Turkey.

Feyzan Akbulut, director of Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill, offered the meals on Saturday to mark the Turkish National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

Children up to the age of 15 could claim the free food - Credit: Neil Didsbury

It is held every April 23 in Turkey and celebrates the first gathering of the Grand National Assembly.

Jack, 8 and Charlie, 9, about to tuck into their burgers - Credit: Neil Didsbury

The celebrations focus on children because Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, said that youngsters were the nation's future.

The burgers were given away to mark the Turkish National Sovereignty and Children's Day - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Mr Akbulut said he was prepared to feed as many as 300 children at the weekend as a gesture of goodwill.

He said: "It was a good day. We had around 100 people turn up. It was the first time we had done this.

Feyzan Akbulut with staff members at the Blue Salt restaurant in Woodbridge - Credit: Neil Didsbury

"I like to do this sort of thing - it's my way of life.

"Many people couldn't believe that we were doing this for free, but they said it was a lovely thing."



