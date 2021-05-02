Five beautiful backdrops for your spring bluebell photoshoot
- Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Bunches of blossoming bluebells carpeting swathes of Suffolk and north Essex woodland this spring are enticing families into picturesque spots for photoshoots.
There are so many stunning settings - too many to mention - so here, we list five of the most beautiful backdrops to complement the beloved British flower, to enjoy for the remainder of spring.
Freston Woods
A Site of Specific Scientific Interest (SSSI), bluebells flourish in Freston Woods during the springtime. Enjoy these ancient woods - where thousands of wild garlic flowers are also in bloom - from mid to late spring.
Great Birch Wood, and Old Hall Wood, Bentley
Each covered in a carpet of blue, these harder-to-find woods are more of a secret, adding to their charm. Both can be reached easily on paths from Alton Water's Lemons Hill Bridge car park.
Bradfield Woods, Bury St Edmunds
Bursting with pops of colour and blossoming amongst more than 370 species of flowering plants, the magical bluebells of Bradfield Woods bask in sun-dappled groves in what experts hail as a glorious haven for wildlife.
Hillhouse Wood, Colchester
Adorned with wisps of wild garlic and bright bluebells, visitors to Hillhouse Wood near West Bergholt can enjoy breathtaking views over the streams and surrounding farmland. Park near Old Church and walk along the side, down a lane, to access the wood.
Reydon Woods, Southwold
Enclosed by towering trees, this ancient woodland is an enchanting spot perfect for photographs. Dens are dotted about and visitors to the site, owned by Suffolk Wildlife Trust, can hear birdsong from blackcaps and nightingales.