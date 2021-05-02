Five beautiful backdrops for your spring bluebell photoshoot

Published: 3:25 PM May 2, 2021

Anna and Maria Gornall having fun amongst the bluebells in Freston Woods. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bunches of blossoming bluebells carpeting swathes of Suffolk and north Essex woodland this spring are enticing families into picturesque spots for photoshoots.

There are so many stunning settings - too many to mention - so here, we list five of the most beautiful backdrops to complement the beloved British flower, to enjoy for the remainder of spring.

Finley and Millie Riches amongst the bluebells in Freston Woods. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Freston Woods

A Site of Specific Scientific Interest (SSSI), bluebells flourish in Freston Woods during the springtime. Enjoy these ancient woods - where thousands of wild garlic flowers are also in bloom - from mid to late spring.

Freston Wood is renowned for the swatches of bluebells nestled amongst the historic trees and they make a beautiful sight for spring visitors. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Great Birch Wood, and Old Hall Wood, Bentley

Each covered in a carpet of blue, these harder-to-find woods are more of a secret, adding to their charm. Both can be reached easily on paths from Alton Water's Lemons Hill Bridge car park.

John Boyle's pictures of bluebells in Bentley woods - Credit: JOHN BOYLE

Bradfield Woods, Bury St Edmunds

Bursting with pops of colour and blossoming amongst more than 370 species of flowering plants, the magical bluebells of Bradfield Woods bask in sun-dappled groves in what experts hail as a glorious haven for wildlife.

Hillhouse Wood, Colchester

Adorned with wisps of wild garlic and bright bluebells, visitors to Hillhouse Wood near West Bergholt can enjoy breathtaking views over the streams and surrounding farmland. Park near Old Church and walk along the side, down a lane, to access the wood.

Millie Riches amongst the bluebells in Freston Woods. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN





Reydon Woods, Southwold

Enclosed by towering trees, this ancient woodland is an enchanting spot perfect for photographs. Dens are dotted about and visitors to the site, owned by Suffolk Wildlife Trust, can hear birdsong from blackcaps and nightingales.

Bluebells in Reydon Woods - Credit: CITIZENSIDE.COM/VAL BOND



